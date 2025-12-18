Megaport Expands into India, Accelerating Global Growth with Extreme IX Acquisition

Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) (“Megaport”), the world’s leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, today announced the acquisition of Extreme IX,India’s leading Internet Exchange operator, from Extreme Labs, a Bulgaria-headquartered software and network engineering company that incubated the Extreme IX platform. The acquisition expands Megaport’s global platform into one of the world’s fastest-growing digital infrastructure markets and supports the Company’s strategy to deliver scalable, high-performance connectivity services across APAC.

The acquisition establishes Megaport’s presence across seven Internet Exchanges in major Indian metros: Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune, connecting 40+ data centres and more than 400 customers. It also accelerates Megaport’s planned market entry by nearly three years, while adding a seasoned in-country team spanning operations, support, sales, finance, and leadership to enable rapid integration and future growth.

The Extreme IX network across India will be integrated into Megaport’s global platform, enabling a phased rollout of Megaport services over the coming months, including cloud connectivity, data centre interconnects, virtual edge, and compute services. This integration expands Megaport’s global footprint to 27 countries and further strengthens its presence across the Asia Pacific region, combining the strengths of two complementary platforms to deliver enhanced capabilities for customers in India and worldwide.

“By bringing Extreme IX into the Megaport Company, we’re combining India’s most trusted network platform with our global SDN. This expands our reach, accelerates our entry into the region, and gives customers seamless, high-performance connectivity across one of the world’s largest economies,” said Michael Reid, CEO of Megaport. “By bringing our platform to India, we’re not only enabling low-latency access to leading Internet Exchanges and data centres, but also helping customers build high-performance, agile networks across borders and ecosystems in seconds.”

Victor Francess, Co-Founder of Extreme Labs, and an experienced industry leader with a strong track record in infrastructure growth and enterprise connectivity, said: “I couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead and am proud to see the Extreme IX network become part of Megaport’s global vision.”

“Joining forces with Megaport marks an exciting new chapter for Extreme IX. Over the past decade, we’ve built one of India’s most trusted, resilient, and community-driven Internet Exchange networks. With Megaport’s global scale, capital investment, and advanced product capabilities, we now have the opportunity to take this platform to an entirely new level.”