Megaport Launches Built-In DDoS Protection Enabling On-Demand Network Resilience

Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) (“Megaport”), a leading global automated infrastructure platform, today announced the launch of Megaport DDoS Protection. This new, built-in security capability for Megaport Internet allows customers to filter malicious traffic directly within the Megaport network rather than routing it through a separate or external service, for mission-critical uptime without introducing additional latency or routing complexity.

As enterprises increasingly migrate to distributed cloud environments, traditional DDoS mitigation has struggled to keep pace with cloud and distributed infrastructure adoption. Standard ISP solutions often resort to dropping all traffic and taking the service offline to protect the network, while external third-party providers force a "security detour" that reroutes traffic through public infrastructure, introducing significant latency and complexity.

Megaport DDoS Protection removes these challenges by integrating fabric-native protection directly into the Megaport network, closing the gap between basic ISP tools and complex enterprise-grade security solutions. By keeping protection inline with the private network path, traffic stays on its intended route without being diverted, maintaining peak performance even while under attack.

"Network resilience is now a core infrastructure requirement, not an optional extra," said Michael Reid, CEO at Megaport. "Moving DDoS protection inside the network layer rather than treating it as a bolt-on service eliminates the traditional trade-offs between security, performance, and cost. It takes users less than a minute to deploy Megaport Internet, and its native DDoS protection works to keep digital services available and high-performing regardless of external threats."

Key features and benefits of Megaport DDoS Protection include:

Fabric-Native Mitigation: Unlike external providers, Megaport filters traffic within its own network, eliminating the need for traffic redirection to external scrubbing centers, reducing latency, and maintaining control.

Unlike external providers, Megaport filters traffic within its own network, eliminating the need for traffic redirection to external scrubbing centers, reducing latency, and maintaining control. Rapid Deployment: The capability is fully self-service and can be easily added via the Megaport Portal in under 60 seconds. Users get smarter protection almost instantly thereafter.

The capability is fully self-service and can be easily added via the Megaport Portal in under 60 seconds. Users get smarter protection almost instantly thereafter. Targeted Protection: Mitigation occurs at the host/IP level. Only malicious traffic is filtered while the rest of the network continues to operate normally.

Mitigation occurs at the host/IP level. Only malicious traffic is filtered while the rest of the network continues to operate normally. Simplified Pricing: Costs are aligned to connection capacity rather than the size or frequency of attacks, removing the unpredictability of attack-based cost models that are often associated with legacy providers.

Costs are aligned to connection capacity rather than the size or frequency of attacks, removing the unpredictability of attack-based cost models that are often associated with legacy providers. Operational Simplicity: Pre-configured protection profiles reduce the need for manual tuning while still distinguishing between legitimate traffic surges and attack patterns.

The service is designed for environments where downtime has immediate financial and brand impact, whether they are handling high-traffic or highly critical processes. Megaport DDoS Protection offers both passive and active mitigation modes, specifically focusing on Layer 3 and Layer 4 attacks.

The launch of DDoS Protection is part of Megaport’s evolution toward owning the full connectivity experience for its customers, providing a platform where performance and protection are managed together as core components of network infrastructure.

For more information, visit http://megaport.com/products/ddos.