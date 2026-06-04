Megaport Launches Storage, Unifying Its Automated Infrastructure Platform Alongside Compute and Network Offerings

Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) (“Megaport”), a leading global automated infrastructure platform, today announced the launch of Megaport Storage, expanding its platform to deliver integrated compute, network, and storage services.

Megaport Storage integrates high-performance, enterprise cloud storage directly into the Megaport Network and Latitude.sh compute platform, giving enterprises a unified foundation that covers the three key pillars of IT infrastructure: compute, network, and storage. The launch marks a culminating step in Megaport’s evolution, delivering predictable costs, seamless scalability, and direct data access wherever customers operate.

“With the launch of Megaport Storage, we’re not just connecting your cloud anymore; we’re providing the foundation for it,” said Michael Reid, CEO of Megaport. “By aligning storage needs directly with workload requirements on our global ecosystem, we’re combining the performance of dedicated infrastructure with the scalability and flexibility customers expect from the cloud. As demand accelerates for AI, edge computing, and high-performance workloads, Megaport is evolving into a unified platform that gives customers instant access to scalable global infrastructure. This enables new use cases, including storage and backup strategies that strengthen cyber resilience, while setting a new standard for sovereign infrastructure.”

Designed for predictable performance and cost

A key challenge for data-intensive organisations is the variable and often prohibitive egress fees charged to access or move data. Megaport Storage solves this challenge by utilising the same dedicated backbone as Megaport’s networking and compute services, reducing public internet bottlenecks and unpredictable costs. With on-demand storage tiers aligned to different performance and pricing requirements, as well as zero egress fees, enterprises have greater control over their data movement and charges.

Built for today’s enterprise workloads

Modern enterprise workloads are increasingly data-intensive and performance-driven. As organizations scale AI, backup and recovery, and high-availability environments, they are placing greater emphasis on storage performance, reliability, and the efficient movement of large-scale data. These workloads require storage capable of moving data quickly and reliably across distributed infrastructure environments.

Megaport Storage launches with block, file, and object storage focused on high-speed performance use cases:

High-speed backup and recovery: Get up to 100G connectivity included, allowing you to restore large datasets much faster than typical public connectivity.

Get up to 100G connectivity included, allowing you to restore large datasets much faster than typical public connectivity. Direct access: Provides cyber resilience by protecting critical data paths and minimising downtime.

Provides cyber resilience by protecting critical data paths and minimising downtime. AI-ready storage: Feed large training datasets directly into Latitude.sh compute at wire speed, accelerating model training and iteration.

Feed large training datasets directly into Latitude.sh compute at wire speed, accelerating model training and iteration. Resilient compute storage: Shared storage that adds cloud-like resilience to bare-metal environments, supporting fast failover and higher availability.

Shared storage that adds cloud-like resilience to bare-metal environments, supporting fast failover and higher availability. Predictable costs: Monthly TB pricing with zero egress fees, no API charges, and no retrieval fees.

Customers can orchestrate storage, compute, and connectivity through a unified ecosystem that streamlines how infrastructure is deployed and managed globally. Built for AI, edge, and distributed applications, the platform connects workloads across Megaport’s extensive global network.

Learn more about the future of automated infrastructure at scale at megaport.com/storage.