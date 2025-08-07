Megaport Surpasses 1,000 Enabled Locations Worldwide

With over 1,000 enabled locations, Megaport now provides access from 10% of all data centres worldwide.

Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) (“Megaport”), the global leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, announced today that it has launched its 1,000th Megaport-enabled location. With this milestone, Megaport now provides access from 10% of all public data centres worldwide, making it the world’s leading vendor-neutral NaaS connectivity platform.

From its start as a disruptor in the connectivity space, Megaport has now become the go-to solution for IT teams needing fast, flexible, and secure interconnection between cloud services, data centres, and enterprise sites. The Company’s global reach now spans over 160 cities across 26 countries, enabling direct connections to all major cloud providers and hundreds of service providers.

“Hitting 1,000 locations is a huge moment for us, but even more so for our customers,” said Michael Reid, CEO of Megaport. “This isn’t just about being everywhere – it’s about giving businesses the power to connect anything, anywhere, with more flexibility than they’ve ever had before.”

DataBank, a long-time Megaport partner, hosted the launch of Megaport’s 1,000th enabled location at its SAN1 facility at San Diego. DataBank provides market-leading edge infrastructure that perfectly complements Megaport’s network fabric.

“Megaport’s presence in our data centre facilities adds significant value for our customers who need low-latency, high-availability access to cloud and network services,” said Raul Martynek, CEO of DataBank. “This milestone is a testament to the way Megaport is reshaping connectivity, and we’re proud to play a major part in it.”

As global demand continues to surge for secure and agile cloud connectivity, Megaport will continue to bring enterprise-grade interconnection to more locations, businesses, and clouds around the world.