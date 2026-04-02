Melon Digital secures global eSIM deal

Calvin Collett, CEO of Melon Digital.

Mobile virtual network operator ( MVNO ) platform Melon Digital has announced a partnership with global eSIM provider Airalo, to enable international visitors to South Africa to access mobile services – without the need for physical SIM cards or roaming plans.

Melon Digital offers an MVNO platform-as-a-service to other MVNOs. Melon Mobile is the first MVNO to be launched on the Melon Digital platform and provides mobile services to consumers.

In a statement, Melon Digital confirms Melon Mobile is now live with Airalo in South Africa.

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The company explains that an eSIM (embedded SIM) is a digital version of a traditional SIM card that is built directly into a mobile device.

Devices must be eSIM-compatible for consumers to be able to make use of the service.

Melon Digital described the deal as significant because it facilitates connectivity without the need to swap SIM cards, and offers users access to mobile services, including data, voice and SMS, without roaming agreements.

Airalo offers travellers digital connectivity in over 200 destinations and serves 20 million users globally, according to Melon Digital.

The MVNO says it has over 100 000 local subscribers and expects the partnership to add 20% to its monthly traffic. It adds that the service is mainly for travel and once users leave South Africa, they stop using the eSIM.

“By teaming up with Airalo, we’re giving international visitors something truly game-changing: seamless digital connectivity that works instantly, without limits, anywhere in South Africa,” says Calvin Collett, CEO of Melon Digital.