The Oakley Meta range comprises HSTN and Vanguard models, designed for people participating in sports and outdoor activities.

Eyewear manufacturer, EssilorLuxottica and social media giant Meta Platforms will make their Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta smart glasses to South Africa from tomorrow, introducing artificial intelligence (AI)-powered eyewear to the local market.

The launch will expand the companies’ global partnership into the local market following worldwide sales of millions of units.

According to a statement by EssilorLuxottica, the South African range will include Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 3), Oakley Meta HSTN and Oakley Meta Vanguard, with different models targeting everyday users, prescription wearers and sports enthusiasts.

EssilorLuxottica is a Franco-Italian vertically integrated eyewear, vision care, and med-tech company formed in 2018 through the merger of Essilor and Luxottica.

It manufactures proprietary brands such as Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol, Oliver Peoples, and Vogue Eyewear, as well as licensed brands including Prada, Chanel, Versace, and Burberry.

Suggested entry prices range from R8 399 for Oakley Meta HSTN to R10 599 for Oakley Meta Vanguard.

Eyewear and tech convergence

Karen Gold, marketing director at EssilorLuxottica, says the local introduction reflects the growing convergence between eyewear and connected technology.

"This is where iconic design meets everyday technology. Bringing the Oakley and Ray-Ban Meta glasses range to South Africa opens up a whole new way to see, share and interact with the world. Wearable technology is moving fast, and we're proud to put South Africans at the front of that shift with eyewear that works as hard as it looks."

According to EssilorLuxottica, the Ray-Ban Meta portfolio will include Gen 3 models in Wayfarer, Aviator and Zena designs.

The glasses integrate Meta AI, hands-free photography and video capture, and open-ear audio.

Users can interact with Meta AI about their surroundings, listen to music and podcasts, make calls, translate conversations, send messages and capture images from their point of view without taking out their smartphones.

The collection will offer clear and sun lenses, including Transitions, Polarised and Blue Light Filter options, as well as prescription configurations.

EssilorLuxottica is also expanding its prescription-focused offering through Blayzer Optics (Gen 2) and Scriber Optics (Gen 2). Ray-Ban Meta Audio, the brand's first audio-only AI glasses, will be available in Clubmaster and Burbank designs in 2027.

The Oakley Meta range will comprise HSTN and Vanguard models, designed for people participating in sports and outdoor activities.

The HSTN combines a built-in 3K Ultra HD camera with open-ear speakers integrated into the frames. It also has an IPX4 water -resistance rating, while selected versions feature Oakley's PRIZM lens technology, designed to enhance contrast and visibility in changing light and weather conditions.

The Vanguard model is aimed at runners, cyclists and other outdoor sports enthusiasts. It features a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 122-degree field of view, open-ear speakers and wind-noise reduction technology.

Its design accommodates cycling helmets and hats, while an IP67 rating provides protection against water and dust. The glasses also integrate with fitness applications, including Strava and Garmin, enabling athletes to monitor performance data in real time.

Both Oakley models will be offered in different colour and lens combinations.

Local pricing and availability

The products will be sold nationally through selected EssilorLuxottica optical retail partners, Oakley retail stores and online channels.

The suggested South African entry prices are:

Ray-Ban Meta Optics (Gen 2): R8 999

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 3): R8 599

Oakley Meta Vanguard: R10 599

Oakley Meta HSTN: R8 399

The different price points reflect the range of designs and functionality across the portfolio, from prescription-oriented eyewear to performance-focused smart glasses.

Gold says the arrival of the products will give local consumers access to the companies' expanding wearable technology portfolio.