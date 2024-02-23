Metrofibre suffers massive FTTH outage

Launched in 2010, Metrofibre ranks among the top three fibre network operators in South Africa.

Fibre network operator Metrofibre is experiencing a connectivity outage that is affecting service in four provinces of South Africa.

The outage is impacting fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connectivity in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, North West and Limpopo.

According to Downdetector, there has been an uptick in users reporting Metrofibre connectivity issues since 6am today.

Downdetector is an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services.

“We are currently experiencing a major outage affecting service on our network due to a power equipment failure on our equipment at Teraco Isando. Our engineers are working on it. We will keep you posted,” says Metrofibre on its website.

In a statement to ITWeb, the fibre network operator says: “MetroFibre has experienced a power equipment failure on its equipment at Teraco Isando. Technicians are on site. We are still assessing which customers are affected as well as the number of customers, and will revert with more information as soon as possible.”

The outage, which Metrofibre has classified as "critical", is affecting a number of internet service providers (ISPs) in the FTTH space.

ISP Afrihost says: “Metrofibre has informed us of a network outage affecting Gauteng, Mpumalanga, North West and Limpopo. Affected clients will experience no internet connection. Engineers are working on resolving this issue as soon as possible. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Vox took to X, formerly Twitter, to say: “Some customers may experience problems with no connectivity. Fault has been escalated to Metrofibre for investigation. Further feedback to follow.”



Launched in 2010, Metrofibre ranks among the top three fibre network operators in SA in terms of number of homes passed, with its open-access network currently passing over 440 000 homes, with 126 000 homes connected in five provinces across SA, says the company on its website.



This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

