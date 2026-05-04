Microsoft and Postel: An Innovative New Data and AI-Driven Solution to Optimize Italian SMEs' Relationships with Their Customers

The Marketing Data Platform combines AI-powered market intelligence, first-party data and omnichannel activation to help SMEs analyze market trends and historical campaign performance, turning insights into audiences and increasingly targeted future actions.

Microsoft and Postel, a Poste Italiane Group company, announce an evolution of their collaboration and of the agreements they have signed for the digitalization of Italian businesses, welcoming Audiencerate as technology partner in the Data and Direct & Digital Marketing space.

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The agreement provides for the distribution of an integrated platform that combines Postel's omnichannel physical-and-digital communication capabilities with Audiencerate'sdata intelligence functionalities and Microsoft's AI and Cloud solutions.

The solution enables SMEs to leverage and activate their own data across the entire customer relationship lifecycle, automating and orchestrating omnichannel communication campaigns. Thanks to the market-analysis capabilities built into the platform, businesses will be able to access competitive insights and real-time sector trends, turning data into a concrete strategic advantage.

Audiencerate is a global partner of the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program and integrates Azure AI capabilities into its own data management and activation infrastructure, making tools that were previously reserved for large enterprises accessible to SMEs as well.

“With this partnership we place data at the heart of the growth strategy of Italian SMEs, offering them AI and digital marketing tools that until today were the exclusive preserve of the major players,” said Gianluca Leotta, President of Audiencerate.

“The Cloud makes innovation more accessible, and Artificial Intelligence can enable even smaller organizations to manage their processes more intelligently, regaining competitiveness,” said Annamaria Bottero, Global Partner Solutions Lead at Microsoft Italy.

The platform, already available with a complete suite for customer segmentation, market intelligence, and connectors for Postel's Physical and Digital communication channels, will be further enriched in the coming weeks with a marketing automation module and the introduction of additional communication channels.

The solution will also continue to evolve over time thanks to Microsoft's AI innovations, natively available within the platform, and to Audiencerate's global partnerships in the AdTech and MarTech ecosystems, delivering Italian SMEs a continuous competitive advantage.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260427013396/en/