Microsoft Teams Calling: Unlocking efficiency through communication, collaboration

Santosh Naraidoo, Product Manager at SEACOM.

In an age of remote working and distributed workforces, businesses in South Africa have to take a hard look at their digital infrastructure, especially at how it enables communication and collaboration at an organisation-wide level. For many, the way forward is to take an integrated, technology-driven approach. That means investing in solutions that enhance existing systems while bolstering employee productivity and performance.

SEACOM, in partnership with Q-KON South Africa, now offers Microsoft Teams Calling as part of the group’s communications solutions portfolio. The solution is now available to all of the company’s enterprise customers, including those who are already using the Microsoft Teams platform.

Here are the headlines

Microsoft Teams Calling is a cloud-based calling solution that integrates with Microsoft Teams. Using Teams Calling, users can make and receive calls directly through the Teams application. Not only can users make and receive calls between team members and company employees, but also external calls from landlines and mobile phones, effectively removing the need for traditional phone systems.

Teams Calling completes what is a comprehensive unified communications solution for businesses. It combines voice, video and chat into one platform while letting users switch between the different modes seamlessly. It also offers a wide range of advanced calling features, including call forwarding, voicemail and auto-attendants.

A fully integrated solution

A primary feature of Microsoft Teams Calling is how it fully integrates and works with other Microsoft 365 applications, which itself has emerged as an important unified communications solution for small and large enterprises around the world.

For example, users can schedule calls through Outlook, access shared files in OneDrive and collaborate with one another on shared files and documents during calls and conferences. The secret ingredient to this integration is consistency. Equipped with Teams Calling, Microsoft Teams serves as the one-stop platform for real-time interaction and data sharing, supporting the needs of all business team members from interns to the C-Suite.

“What makes Teams Calling stand out from other cloud-based phone systems is its practicality and convenience. Simply by activating the functionality on the Microsoft Teams platform, businesses unlock a world-class, enterprise-grade service. This is in addition to gains that are to be made in productivity, as studies show that unified communication platforms like Teams can increase productivity thanks to improved collaboration capabilities,” said Santosh Naraidoo, Product Manager at SEACOM.

Additionally, Microsoft Teams Calling offers significant cost-saving benefits to South Africa’s public sector and government institutions, specifically those that already have a Microsoft 365 E5 licence. Teams Calling can be easily activated on existing licences, enabling organisations to leverage its capabilities in place of lacking or faulty traditional phone systems.

An improved customer experience

Using Microsoft Teams Calling, business employees can respond much quicker to customer and business enquiries, providing better service overall. At the same time, a move to cloud-based calling solutions can lead to reduced communication costs, effectively increasing businesses’ return on investment.

Teams Calling also reflects the growing trend of leveraging analytics and data-driven insights in customer service. Utilising features such as call analytics and reporting, businesses can monitor call performance and improve their decision-making surrounding customer engagement.

“The digital revolution has touched all corners of the telecommunications sector, so much so that intelligence and analytics are now leading characteristics and areas of focus for our sector. Teams Calling may just be one component of a greater ecosystem, but it reflects a commitment to modernisation and embracing technologies that will power the future,” said Tim Pryce, Business Development Executive at Q-KON SA.

Want to know more about Microsoft Teams Calling? Visit www.seacom.com for more information or contact (0861) 855 855 or e-mail info@seacom.com to speak with a SEACOM sales representative.