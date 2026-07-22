MICT SETA governance concerns referred to skills authority

The National Skills Authority will conduct a governance and leadership assessment of MICT SETA.

The National Skills Authority has been tasked to assess the Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA), amid governance and leadership challenges.

The move, announced by higher education minister Buti Manamela yesterday, relates to MICT SETA’s Accounting Authority and executive management, including the resignation of senior executives.

MICT SETA is an institution established in terms of the Skills Development Act of 1998, with a mission to generate, facilitate and accelerate the processes of quality skills development at all levels in the MICT sector in South Africa.

The organisation is no stranger to governance challenges, having faced several corruption allegations, including past leadership issues. Between 2018 and 2021, it parted wayswith two CEOs, as the result of corruption allegations levelled against them.

According to the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET), the skills authority will conduct the governance assessment and advise on a way forward.

It will establish the relevant facts, evaluate governance processes, and identify any interventions necessary to safeguard institutional stability, service delivery and good governance.

The DHET further stresses the importance of ensuring governance issues are addressed promptly, objectively and in accordance with the law, given the strategic role of MICT SETA within South Africa's post-school education and training system.

“The minister expects the National Skills Authority to engage all relevant stakeholders, and provide an interim briefing on urgent matters, followed by a comprehensive report with recommendations within the prescribed timeframe,” it states.

“The objective is to ensure every SETA remains focused on its core mandate of developing the skills required for inclusive economic growth, industrialisation and employment creation.”

In response to the referral, MICT SETA’s Accounting Authority acknowledged the minister’s announcement and confirmed it will “fully cooperate” with the National Skills Authority.

“The Accounting Authority wishes to assure learners, employers, skills development providers, partners and all stakeholders that the MICT SETA remains fully operational and committed to delivering on its legislative mandate. All programmes, services and operations will continue without interruption.

“The Accounting Authority also acknowledges the continued professionalism and dedication of MICT SETA employees, and appreciates them for their commitment to delivering on the organisation's mandate in service of its stakeholders.”

The assessment makes MICT SETA another public entity to be referred to statutory body for review, amid revelations of governance and leadership challenges.

According to the DHET, the referral forms part of its broader programme to strengthen governance, accountability and institutional effectiveness across the Sector Education and Training Authorities, as government advances the implementation of the skills revolution.

It emphasises that the referral should not be interpreted as a finding against any individual or institution, but rather reflects “government’s commitment to resolving governance concerns through transparent, fair and evidence-based processes”.

The department adds that it will not speculate on matters that are subject to assessment and will consider the National Skills Authority's recommendations before deciding whether any further action is necessary.