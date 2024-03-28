Mike Silber joins MTN as regulatory exec from Liquid

MTN’s headquarters in Johannesburg.

MTN Group has appointed Mike Silber as group executive for regulatory, effective 1 April .

He joins MTN Group from Liquid Intelligent Technologies, where he held the role of group chief regulatory officer for five years.

In a statement, MTN says during his tenure at Liquid, Silber was instrumental in the creation and expansion of the most extensive cross-border fibre network in Africa, as well as the continent's largest networked data centre operation.

It notes these achievements highlight his commitment to enhancing Africa's digital landscape and his adeptness in navigating the complex terrain of legal, policy and regulatory challenges to drive business success and improve connectivity.

Lele Modise, MTN Group chief legal and regulatory officer, says: "Mike's extensive background, spanning legal expertise and regulatory leadership across Africa and beyond, makes him a valuable addition to our team.

“His passion for bridging digital connections within Africa and with the world resonates deeply with MTN's purpose. We look forward to the innovative approaches and insights Mike will contribute to our efforts in enabling a modern connected life for everyone on the continent."

Mike Silber, MTN group executive for regulatory.

With over 25 years of experience in the telecommunications and internet sectors, Silber brings legal, policy and regulatory expertise in addressing business challenges and finding creative solutions to deliver business results, MTN adds.

Silber is a South African attorney, holding B Proc and LLB degrees from the University of the Witwatersrand.

His experience includes serving on the boards of several industry bodies, such as ISPA South Africa and the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, and he is an associate of the LINK Centre at Wits.

He also contributes his expertise to the boards of the Tertiary Education and Research Network of South Africa and the Public Interest Registry.