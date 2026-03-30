Mint Group wins multiple honours at IAMCP South Africa Partner Awards

IAMCP Awards.

Mint Group is proud to announce it has been named a multi-category winner at the IAMCP South Africa Awards Gala Dinner, held on 25 March 2026 at Blue Valley Golf Estate.

The awards recognise the exceptional impact Microsoft partners are making across South Africa’s public and private sectors and demonstrate Mint Group’s continued commitment to delivering meaningful business and technology outcomes for its clients.

Recognising excellence across the ecosystem

Mint Group was recognised in three categories at the IAMCP South Africa Awards, reflecting the breadth of its impact across partnership, industry expertise and customer outcomes.

Partner-to-Partner (P2P) Excellence Award (joint winner with PEO IT), recognising a combined value proposition that extends beyond individual capabilities and is built on strong collaboration, clear role definition and shared customer success.

recognising a combined value proposition that extends beyond individual capabilities and is built on strong collaboration, clear role definition and shared customer success. Industry Partner: Mining & Manufacturing , recognising Mint’s work with African Rainbow Minerals to advance digitisation, improve operational visibility and enable scalable, cloud-native architecture for a complex industrial environment.

, recognising Mint’s work with African Rainbow Minerals to advance digitisation, improve operational visibility and enable scalable, cloud-native architecture for a complex industrial environment. Industry Partner: Retail, recognising Mint’s role in transforming Ackermans’ retail operations through enhanced omnichannel experiences, more efficient store-level workflows and real-time data and insights for leadership.

Together, these awards speak not only to Mint’s technical expertise, but also to its ability to turn technology into measurable business value across industries that are critical to economic growth in South Africa and beyond.

A commitment to meaningful transformation

“These awards are a reflection of the work our teams do every day, working closely with our partners and customers to solve real problems and deliver lasting impact,” said Carel du Toit, Chief Executive Officer, Mint Group.

“At Mint, we believe the best outcomes come from collaboration, shared accountability and building solutions that are greater than the sum of their parts.”

Celebrating our customers: BroadReach Group

The evening also recognised excellence in the healthcare sector, where BroadReach Group received the Industry Award for Healthcare following a nomination submitted by Cloud on Demand.

Mint Group extends its congratulations to BroadReach, a valued customer and partner of more than a decade, on this well-deserved achievement. BroadReach’s Vantage platform is a strong example of how AI, data and cloud technologies can be applied to improve healthcare outcomes at scale.

As an active implementation partner on the Vantage platform, Mint Group is proud to support BroadReach’s journey and to see this work recognised on such a respected platform. It also reflects the power of partners working together across the ecosystem to create meaningful impact, which is central to what IAMCP stands for.

“We are incredibly proud to see BroadReach recognised in this community. Their work demonstrates how technology, applied with purpose, can deliver meaningful impact where it matters most,” said Carel du Toit, CEO, Mint Group.

Driving the future, together

As a long-standing Microsoft partner and IAMCP South Africa member, Mint Group continues to invest in strong partner ecosystems, drive industry innovation and deliver solutions that create meaningful business and societal impact. These awards reflect the company’s role as a trusted digital transformation partner, with a clear focus on collaboration, innovation and measurable outcomes.