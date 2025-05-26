Mitsui Chemicals Launches New Corporate Venture Capital Fund ‘321Catalyst™’

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: HASHIMOTO Osamu), a global chemicals manufacturer based in Japan, today announced the launch of its second Corporate Venture Capital Fund ‘321Catalyst™,’ as well as the establishment of a new subsidiary ‘321Catalyst Ventures, Inc.,’ which will manage the fund. Building on the success of its first fund, ‘321FORCE™,’ launched with Japanese venture capital Global Brain in 2022, 321Catalyst™’s mission will be to accelerate the building of global innovation partnerships and the launching of new products and business. Through the establishment of the new, independent fund in the USA, Mitsui Chemicals is doubling down on global investments in innovative startups that align with its strategic focus. Strong innovation partnerships with its portfolio companies will allow Mitsui Chemicals to launch new businesses ahead of the race. 321Catalyst™ will have a fund size of $60 million and a life of 10 years.

Mitsui Chemicals intends to enhance and strengthen its Basic Strategy of ‘building solutions-based business models’ as manifested in its Long-Term Business Plan, VISION 2030. Consistent with this goal, Mitsui Chemicals will continue investing in startups across the world to escalate the launching of new products and new businesses as well as the transformation of its business portfolio.

Overview of 321Catalyst™, the new Corporate Venture Capital Fund

Registered Name 321Catalyst LP Address San Jose, CA, USA Fund Size $60 million Date of Establishment May 6, 2025 Fund Life 10 years Focus Stage Seed and at all stages beyond Focus Region Global (USA, Europe, Asia, etc.) Focus Industry All industries including Life & Healthcare, Mobility, ICT, Sustainability, and other new industries General Partner 321Catalyst Ventures, Inc. Limited Partner 321Indigo Ventures, Inc. (100% subsidiary of Mitsui Chemicals)

Overview of the new subsidiary acting as the General Partner