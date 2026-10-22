mLab heads back to AI Expo Africa, celebrating 15 years of empowering the youth to build a digital future. Here’s why you should meet mLab there

The people behind mLab’s work, driving innovation and creating opportunities together.

mLab is heading back to AI Expo Africa for a second time, and the company is looking forward to connecting with the entrepreneurs, business leaders, corporates, investors and innovators shaping Africa’s future of technology.

Taking place on 28 and 29 October 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, the ninth edition of AI Expo Africa brings together organisations and individuals exploring how artificial intelligence and intelligent automation can create new opportunities across industries.

For mLab, the AI Expo Africa is an opportunity to connect with businesses looking for digitally skilled talent and innovative solutions, entrepreneurs developing technology-driven ventures that require incubation support and partners interested in supporting the growth of the digital skills and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

About one in two youth are now unemployed in South Africa; it is imperative to create pathways that facilitate the transition from learning to earning opportunities. Technology and AI are playing a major role in democratising entrepreneurship, self-employment and the building of new skillsets.

mLab creates opportunities for young people and entrepreneurs to become productive participants in the digital economy. Through its programmes and ecosystem partnerships, mLab supports the development of advanced digital skills, helps entrepreneurs become due diligence and investment ready and to scale their businesses, and connect innovation with opportunities for real-world application.

Why should you meet mLab at AI Expo Africa?

Whether you represent a business looking to explore digital solutions, a corporation interested in working with emerging innovators, an entrepreneur building a technology-driven venture or an organisation looking for opportunities to collaborate, mLab welcomes the opportunity to engage.

The expo’s focus on responsible AI, agentic AI, sovereign AI and other emerging technologies makes it a valuable space to exchange ideas, explore new possibilities and build partnerships that can help translate innovation into impact.

Let’s connect at AI Expo Africa 2026. Meet the mLab team at the Sandton Convention Centre on 28 and 29 October to explore opportunities for collaboration, entrepreneurship and digital innovation.

Visit mLab's website: www.mlab.co.za and follow mLab on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mlab-sa.