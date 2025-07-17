Mobileum Earns Industry Recognition from Juniper Research for Its Voice Fraud Prevention and Trust Solutions

Mobileum Inc. (“Mobileum”), a leading global provider of analytics and network solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the top vendors in Juniper Research’s latest report, Robocall Mitigation & Branded Calling Market: 2025–2030. The study reflects Mobileum’s continued leadership in helping communications service providers (CSPs) combat fraud, safeguard the voice channel, and restore consumer trust through advanced risk mitigation and branded calling solutions.

With robocall-related fraud forecast to peak at over $80 billion in 2025, the voice channel faces growing pressure. At the same time, the adoption of branded calling, where verified caller IDs help rebuild consumer trust, is accelerating rapidly. According to Juniper, branded-calling authentication API calls are projected to grow by more than tenfold between 2024 and 2029, indicating a significant shift in the industry toward identity-based frameworks and authenticated communications. Global revenue from branded calling is projected to reach $2.3 billion by 2030, driven by strong commercial demand for more secure and trusted voice communications. Mobileum’s AI-powered solutions and branded calling capabilities play an essential role in enabling this transformation, helping CSPs detect and mitigate fraud, authenticate voice traffic, and deliver secure voice experiences at scale.

Mobileum’s award-winning solutions, built on its modular Active Intelligence Platform (AIP), deliver powerful, real-time protection against Calling Line Identity (CLI) spoofing, robocalls, and other forms of telecom voice fraud. These include:

Voice Firewall – leverages AI-driven traffic analysis and adaptive policy enforcement to detect, flag, and block unwanted calls, providing granular protection against CLI spoofing and voice fraud (such as robocalls, vishing, Wangiri, revenue share, bypass, flash calls, unauthorized access, denial-of-service, etc.)

– leverages AI-driven traffic analysis and adaptive policy enforcement to detect, flag, and block unwanted calls, providing granular protection against CLI spoofing and voice fraud (such as robocalls, vishing, Wangiri, revenue share, bypass, flash calls, unauthorized access, denial-of-service, etc.) RAID 9 Platform / RAID FMS – relies on AI and machine learning to analyze network data, including Signaling, Call Detail Records (CDRs), Test Call Generator (TCG) output, and user profile analysis to detect fraudulent behavior, reduce manual oversight, and enable rapid, automated responses.

– relies on AI and machine learning to analyze network data, including Signaling, Call Detail Records (CDRs), Test Call Generator (TCG) output, and user profile analysis to detect fraudulent behavior, reduce manual oversight, and enable rapid, automated responses. Signaling Firewalls – defend against malicious attacks across SS7, Diameter, GTP and 5G protocols, strengthening core network security.

– defend against malicious attacks across SS7, Diameter, GTP and 5G protocols, strengthening core network security. SMS Firewall– leverages AI/ML to analyze and protect the SMS service across multiple protocols (i.e., SIP, SMPP, GSM-MAP). Additionally, it includes Mobileum’s leading URL scanner solution, which ensures that potentially unsafe hyperlinks are analyzed and the appropriate action is taken to protect the end customer.

Together, these solutions empower CSPs to maintain trust, ensure compliance, and operate with greater security and efficiency in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

As the voice channel evolves, Mobileum enables operators to deliver branded, secure communications that not only reduce fraud but also deliver measurable business value – lowering support costs, preventing revenue leakage, and offering premium, branded calling features that deepen enterprise engagement.

“Our recognition by Juniper Research reaffirms the effectiveness of our fraud mitigation and branded calling solutions in today’s increasingly complex telecom environment,” said Avnish Chauhan, Chief Technology Officer at Mobileum. “We’re proud to help our customers stay ahead of sophisticated and evolving threats while delivering intelligent, secure communications at scale.”

This recognition further consolidates Mobileum’s position as a trusted partner for telecom operators navigating the dual imperative of fraud prevention and enhanced customer engagement. As branded calling adoption accelerates and AI-powered scams become more sophisticated, Mobileum remains committed to innovation that protects and modernizes the global telecom ecosystem.