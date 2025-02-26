Mobileum Launches RAID 9: A Transformative Approach to Telecom Risk Management

Mobileum Inc. (“Mobileum”), a leading global provider of analytics and network solutions, is thrilled to announce the release of RAID 9, the latest evolution of its industry-leading risk management platform. Building on the strong foundation of previous RAID versions, RAID 9 introduces groundbreaking advancements designed to automate revenue assurance, fraud management, and financial compliance. With enhanced risk mapping and advanced data analytics, RAID 9 empowers CFOs and audit teams to improve operational efficiency while tackling complex risk and regulatory challenges.

The Challenge: Complexities in Telecom Risk Management

Telecom operators today face shrinking profit margins, a rapidly evolving technology landscape, dynamic regulatory environments, and fragmented operations. Traditional risk management methods, often siloed and narrowly focused on data analytics, fail to address the multi-faceted nature of telecom risk. Effective solutions now demand collaboration across risk management, business, auditing, and IT teams, which often rely on disparate tools and systems to bridge organizational gaps.

Adding to these challenges, telecom operators navigate a uniquely intricate risk landscape shaped by macroeconomic uncertainties, geopolitical shifts, and operational complexities. Emerging risks in areas such as technology, strategy, finance, and compliance continuously push the boundaries of traditional mitigation strategies, threatening to disrupt operations without effective solutions in place.

The Solution: RAID 9’s Unified Platform

RAID 9 addresses these challenges head-on, offering a unified platform that combines:

Real-Time Data Analytics: Processes vast amounts of data instantly to detect anomalies, identify patterns, and enable proactive threat prevention.

Advanced Risk Mapping: Features an industry-leading risk catalog with over 5,000 telecom-specific risks, updated regularly to reflect the latest frameworks and threats.

Integrated Collaboration: Breaks down silos between teams, fostering seamless communication and coordinated risk management efforts.

This holistic approach ensures streamlined operations, regulatory compliance, and actionable insights, helping telecom operators make informed decisions and respond to threats more effectively.

Harnessing AI for Financial Integrity

RAID 9 leverages AI-driven analytics to:

Enhance Revenue Assurance and Fraud Detection: Identifies irregularities with unmatched precision, reducing manual oversight and enabling rapid responses.

Correct Financial Errors: Automates error detection and resolution to improve financial accuracy and integrity.

Optimize Compliance: Keeps pace with evolving regulations, ensuring adherence with minimal operational disruption.

“RAID 9 is a game-changer for telecom risk management,” said Carlos Marques, Head of Product at Mobileum. “Building on the success of previous RAID versions, this release combines a comprehensive risk catalog with advanced analytics in a unified platform, enabling teams to strengthen operational resilience and manage risk more effectively.”

Seamless Adoption and Proven Impact

Telecom operators and Mobileum consulting partners can easily get started with RAID 9 through a readily available trial. This provides an opportunity to explore its full capabilities and experience its transformative benefits firsthand.

“RAID 9 marks a major advancement in telecom risk management, breaking down silos and enabling a more collaborative, data-driven approach to mitigating fraud, revenue leakage, security, and compliance risks,”said José Sobreira, Director of Risk, Fraud, and Security at Unitel Angola and Chair of GSMA Africa Fraud and Security Group (AFASG). “By integrating advanced analytics with a comprehensive risk framework, RAID 9 empowers operators to proactively address emerging threats, strengthen resilience, and enhance financial integrity."

Transform Your Risk Management Today

To learn how RAID 9 can revolutionize your approach to risk management and drive success in today’s complex telecom landscape, book a meeting with Mobileum at Mobile World Congress in Hall 2, Booth 2J50. To request a personalized demonstration or start your free trial, visit RAID 9.