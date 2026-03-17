Mobileum Showcases “Signal to Value” at MWC Barcelona 2026

Mobileum team at MWC Barcelona 2026.

Mobileum Inc. (“Mobileum”), a leading global provider of analytics and network solutions, highlighted its ”Signal to Value” vision at MWC Barcelona 2026, demonstrating how telecom operators can turn network events into insight, action, and revenue.

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At the event, Mobileum demonstrated how operators can leverage its Active Intelligence Platform to enhance roaming performance, strengthen fraud and risk defenses, and automate network assurance across increasingly complex global networks.

“Operators generate massive volumes of network events every second, but the real value comes from turning those events into insights, action, and revenue,” said Bernardo Lucas, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer at Mobileum. “At MWC 2026, Mobileum demonstrated how AI and automation can help operators move from raw telecom data to real business impact – whether that means accelerating roaming revenues, protecting networks from emerging fraud threats, or enabling new enterprise services.”

Among the solutions Mobileum showcased were technologies designed to help operators translate network intelligence into measurable business value, including:

AI-driven roaming intelligence , including the Roaming Exposure Function (REF), enabling operators to securely access and monetize roaming insights through standardized APIs.

, including the Roaming Exposure Function (REF), enabling operators to securely access and monetize roaming insights through standardized APIs. Agentic AI for fraud and risk management , expanding its flagship RAID Integrated Risk Management platform to automate investigations, explain threat cases and suggest remediations, leading to stronger fraud protection, and lower revenue leakage.

, expanding its flagship RAID Integrated Risk Management platform to automate investigations, explain threat cases and suggest remediations, leading to stronger fraud protection, and lower revenue leakage. Autonomous network assurance , using AI-powered testing, monitoring, and analytics to optimize global connectivity and customer experience across multi-generation networks.

, using AI-powered testing, monitoring, and analytics to optimize global connectivity and customer experience across multi-generation networks. A white-labeled AI Assistant platform developed in partnership with NOHOLD, enabling telecom operators to monetize AI services by offering branded assistants to SME and enterprise customers.

Through interactive demo stations, Mobileum demonstrated how operators can turn telecom data into real operational and commercial value across three key areas:

Roaming Reimagined

Mobileum showcased how AI-powered roaming intelligence helps operators improve service quality, optimize partnerships, and unlock new roaming revenue opportunities. Innovations included Mobileum’s Roaming Exposure Function (REF), which provides secure real-time access to roaming intelligence via a standardized, policy-driven API framework, enabling new use cases across fraud mitigation, IoT lifecycle management, customer experience, and analytics. Additional demonstrations featured Roaming DNA, Network Traffic Redirection (NTR), and AI-driven analytics that allow operators to proactively monitor roaming performance, optimize steering strategies, and resolve network issues before they impact subscribers.

Agentic Fraud Defense

Mobileum also highlighted the evolution of its RAID 9 Integrated Risk Management (IRM) platform with the addition of Agentic AI, enabling risk teams to detect threats faster and automate responses while maintaining full operational control. The solution uses AI agents capable of reasoning through fraud and revenue assurance scenarios using telecom industry context, helping risk teams identify emerging threats, prioritize investigations, and automate routine processes. Complementary capabilities demonstrated at MWC included voice security technologies such as Audio Printing and VoiceShield, along with tools like URL Scanner, providing operators with real-time Voice and SMS protection against increasingly sophisticated scam, fraud and security threats

Autonomous Network Assurance

Mobileum showcased how AI-driven automation is transforming network assurance, enabling operators to monitor and optimize complex multi-generation networks more efficiently. Demonstrations included smartphone-based testing for GlobalRoamer®, GenAI-based Root Cause Analysis automation and new probe solutions designed for special environments like hard to reach locations for satellite communications testing. Mobileum also demonstrated advanced functionality for its lab and performance testing solution, dsTest, including automated signaling firewall complex rules validation, and advanced 5G end-to-end call flow analysis, providing deeper visibility into network performance and customer experience across global connectivity environments.

Mobileum also reinforced its support for large-scale global events with the release of its 2026 FIFA World Cup Testing Package, which will provide telecom operators enhanced testing and monitoring tools to validate roaming readiness and maintain service quality during periods of heavy network demand.

Monetizing AI for Enterprise Customers

Mobileum also demonstrated its white-labeled AI Assistant platform, developed in partnership with NOHOLD, which enables telecom operators to offer branded AI assistant services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The platform allows operators to deliver subscription-based AI assistants that help businesses automate customer support, improve sales engagement, and enhance productivity, creating new opportunities to monetize AI services through existing enterprise channels.

Together, these advancements reflect Mobileum’s broader Signal to Value vision: helping telecom operators turn network events into trusted intelligence that drives smarter decisions, stronger networks, enhanced operational automation, and new revenue opportunities.

To learn more about the solutions showcased at MWC 2026, book a meeting with our experts by visiting our website.