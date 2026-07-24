Mobix Labs Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Vision Aerial, Accelerating Global Drone Platform for National Security and Aerial Intelligence

Mobix Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX) today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Vision Aerial, Inc., a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of American-built, National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)-compliant unmanned aerial systems.

The definitive agreement moves the transaction beyond the previously announced letter of intent and represents a major step toward closing an acquisition that would expand Mobix Labs into one of the world’s most important technology growth markets: secure drones, autonomous aerial systems and aerial intelligence for national security, critical infrastructure, energy, public safety, industrial inspection and government operations.

Vision Aerial’s customers and end-users include the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, government agencies, energy and utility operators, research institutions and other organizations requiring performance, reliability and trusted supply chains. Its drones support national security and public-safety operations, search-and-rescue, wildfire response, energy and infrastructure inspection, environmental monitoring, agriculture, industrial mapping and advanced aerial sensing.

A Defining Step in Mobix Labs’ Drone Expansion

The definitive agreement advances Mobix Labs’ National Security Matters Initiative by moving the Company closer to building a broader drone and aerial-intelligence platform that combines Vision Aerial’s U.S.-built drone systems with Mobix Labs’ RF, sensing, communications and national-security technologies. Key strategic drivers include:

Adds a U.S.-built drone platform to Mobix Labs’ mission-critical technology portfolio.

Advances Mobix Labs’ National Security Matters Initiative by expanding the Company into trusted unmanned aerial systems.

Positions Mobix Labs across global growth themes including drones, aerial intelligence, advanced sensing, critical infrastructure protection and national security.

Combines Vision Aerial’s rugged drone systems with Mobix Labs’ RF, sensing, connectivity, aerospace and defense-electronics capabilities.

Creates a platform to pursue opportunities across defense, government, energy, utilities, public safety, industrial, environmental and agricultural markets.

American-Built Drones for National Security and Critical Missions

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Montana, Vision Aerial designs and manufactures rugged drone systems built for demanding field operations. Its aircraft can carry interchangeable cameras and sensors—including high-resolution imaging, thermal imaging, LiDAR, optical gas imaging, multispectral sensing and precision mapping technologies—allowing one platform to support multiple mission profiles across real-world operations.

Vision Aerial gives Mobix Labs a U.S.-built aerial platforms at a time when governments, defense organizations, utilities, energy producers, public safety agencies and industrial operators are rapidly adopting drones to inspect critical assets, protect infrastructure, collect mission-critical data and reach locations that are dangerous, remote or costly for people to access manually.

Global Demand for Trusted Drone Systems Is Expanding

Grand View Research estimated the U.S. drone market at $29.3 billion in 2025 and projected it to reach $58.5 billion by 2033. Mobix Labs believes the opportunity is broader than the U.S. market alone, as customers worldwide increasingly prioritize security, reliability, supply-chain integrity and field performance when selecting aerial systems.

In the United States, federal procurement priorities increasingly favor secure domestic drone platforms. Internationally, governments and enterprises are placing greater emphasis on trusted aerial systems for infrastructure protection, public safety, energy operations, industrial inspection and defense-adjacent missions.

More Than Drones: Aerial Intelligence

The opportunity extends beyond aircraft. Aerial intelligence combines drones, sensors, communications and data to help organizations understand what is happening across physical assets, infrastructure, terrain and operating environments in real time.

By combining Vision Aerial’s drone platforms with Mobix Labs’ RF, sensing, connectivity, aerospace and defense-electronics capabilities, Mobix Labs is building toward a broader platform for autonomous systems, mission-critical aerial data, critical-infrastructure protection and next-generation intelligence.

“This definitive agreement is a significant milestone for Mobix Labs and our National Security Matters Initiative,” said Phil Sansone, CEO of Mobix Labs. “Vision Aerial brings a U.S.-built drone platforms, customer credibility across national-security and critical-infrastructure markets, and real-world applications that align directly with Mobix Labs’ strategy. This transaction moves us closer to closing an acquisition that can accelerate our entry into global drone and aerial intelligence markets.”

Sansone continued, “Drones are becoming mission-critical systems for protecting infrastructure, improving safety, monitoring assets and supporting national-security priorities. By combining Vision Aerial’s drone platforms with Mobix Labs’ RF, sensing, communications and defense-electronics capabilities, we believe Mobix Labs can build a powerful platform for long-term growth in global aerial intelligence markets.”

“Vision Aerial aircraft were built to serve demanding, real-world missions,” said Shane Beams, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Vision Aerial. “Joining Mobix Labs will give our team greater scale, resources and reach while preserving the U.S.-based manufacturing and mission-driven culture that made Vision Aerial valuable to its customers.”

Transaction Terms

Under the definitive agreement, Mobix Labs plans to acquire Vision Aerial for aggregate consideration of approximately $15 million, payable in a combination of cash and Mobix Labs common stock. The transaction is expected to close this quarter, subject to customary closing conditions, including shareholder approval.

Upon closing, Mobix Labs expects to integrate Vision Aerial into its expanding autonomous systems business while retaining Vision Aerial’s key leadership and U.S.-based manufacturing operations.