Mobix Labs Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Vision Aerial, Accelerating Global Drone Platform for National Security and Aerial Intelligence

Mobix Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX) today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Vision Aerial, Inc., a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of American-built, National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)-compliant unmanned aerial systems.
The definitive agreement moves the transaction beyond the previously announced letter of intent and represents a major step toward closing an acquisition that would expand Mobix Labs into one of the world’s most important technology growth markets: secure drones, autonomous aerial systems and aerial intelligence for national security, critical infrastructure, energy, public safety, industrial inspection and government operations.
Vision Aerial’s customers and end-users include the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, government agencies, energy and utility operators, research institutions and other organizations requiring performance, reliability and trusted supply chains. Its drones support national security and public-safety operations, search-and-rescue, wildfire response, energy and infrastructure inspection, environmental monitoring, agriculture, industrial mapping and advanced aerial sensing.
A Defining Step in Mobix Labs’ Drone Expansion
The definitive agreement advances Mobix Labs’ National Security Matters Initiative by moving the Company closer to building a broader drone and aerial-intelligence platform that combines Vision Aerial’s U.S.-built drone systems with Mobix Labs’ RF, sensing, communications and national-security technologies. Key strategic drivers include:
- Adds a U.S.-built drone platform to Mobix Labs’ mission-critical technology portfolio.
- Advances Mobix Labs’ National Security Matters Initiative by expanding the Company into trusted unmanned aerial systems.
- Positions Mobix Labs across global growth themes including drones, aerial intelligence, advanced sensing, critical infrastructure protection and national security.
- Combines Vision Aerial’s rugged drone systems with Mobix Labs’ RF, sensing, connectivity, aerospace and defense-electronics capabilities.
- Creates a platform to pursue opportunities across defense, government, energy, utilities, public safety, industrial, environmental and agricultural markets.
American-Built Drones for National Security and Critical Missions
Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Montana, Vision Aerial designs and manufactures rugged drone systems built for demanding field operations. Its aircraft can carry interchangeable cameras and sensors—including high-resolution imaging, thermal imaging, LiDAR, optical gas imaging, multispectral sensing and precision mapping technologies—allowing one platform to support multiple mission profiles across real-world operations.
Vision Aerial gives Mobix Labs a U.S.-built aerial platforms at a time when governments, defense organizations, utilities, energy producers, public safety agencies and industrial operators are rapidly adopting drones to inspect critical assets, protect infrastructure, collect mission-critical data and reach locations that are dangerous, remote or costly for people to access manually.
Global Demand for Trusted Drone Systems Is Expanding
Grand View Research estimated the U.S. drone market at $29.3 billion in 2025 and projected it to reach $58.5 billion by 2033. Mobix Labs believes the opportunity is broader than the U.S. market alone, as customers worldwide increasingly prioritize security, reliability, supply-chain integrity and field performance when selecting aerial systems.
In the United States, federal procurement priorities increasingly favor secure domestic drone platforms. Internationally, governments and enterprises are placing greater emphasis on trusted aerial systems for infrastructure protection, public safety, energy operations, industrial inspection and defense-adjacent missions.
More Than Drones: Aerial Intelligence
The opportunity extends beyond aircraft. Aerial intelligence combines drones, sensors, communications and data to help organizations understand what is happening across physical assets, infrastructure, terrain and operating environments in real time.
By combining Vision Aerial’s drone platforms with Mobix Labs’ RF, sensing, connectivity, aerospace and defense-electronics capabilities, Mobix Labs is building toward a broader platform for autonomous systems, mission-critical aerial data, critical-infrastructure protection and next-generation intelligence.
“This definitive agreement is a significant milestone for Mobix Labs and our National Security Matters Initiative,” said Phil Sansone, CEO of Mobix Labs. “Vision Aerial brings a U.S.-built drone platforms, customer credibility across national-security and critical-infrastructure markets, and real-world applications that align directly with Mobix Labs’ strategy. This transaction moves us closer to closing an acquisition that can accelerate our entry into global drone and aerial intelligence markets.”
Sansone continued, “Drones are becoming mission-critical systems for protecting infrastructure, improving safety, monitoring assets and supporting national-security priorities. By combining Vision Aerial’s drone platforms with Mobix Labs’ RF, sensing, communications and defense-electronics capabilities, we believe Mobix Labs can build a powerful platform for long-term growth in global aerial intelligence markets.”
“Vision Aerial aircraft were built to serve demanding, real-world missions,” said Shane Beams, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Vision Aerial. “Joining Mobix Labs will give our team greater scale, resources and reach while preserving the U.S.-based manufacturing and mission-driven culture that made Vision Aerial valuable to its customers.”
Transaction Terms
Under the definitive agreement, Mobix Labs plans to acquire Vision Aerial for aggregate consideration of approximately $15 million, payable in a combination of cash and Mobix Labs common stock. The transaction is expected to close this quarter, subject to customary closing conditions, including shareholder approval.
Upon closing, Mobix Labs expects to integrate Vision Aerial into its expanding autonomous systems business while retaining Vision Aerial’s key leadership and U.S.-based manufacturing operations.
About Vision Aerial, Inc.
Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Montana, Vision Aerial, Inc. designs, manufactures and supports mission-critical unmanned aircraft for national defense, public safety, infrastructure inspection, mapping, energy, environmental monitoring and agriculture. Its aircraft are designed, built and supported in the United States.
About Mobix Labs, Inc.
Mobix Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX) is an Irvine, California technology company delivering advanced electronics, connectivity, RF and sensing technologies for aerospace, defense, communications and other high-reliability markets.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed acquisition of Vision Aerial, Inc. by Mobix Labs, Inc.; the anticipated structure, consideration, timing, benefits and strategic significance of the transaction; the expected closing of the transaction; the expected financing of the transaction; the satisfaction of any financing condition; the receipt of any required stockholder approval; the expected continuation of Vision Aerial’s leadership, operations and manufacturing activities; Mobix Labs’ entry into, positioning within and ability to compete in the U.S. and global drone, autonomous-systems and aerial-intelligence markets; expected demand for U.S.-built drone systems and trusted aerial platforms; potential benefits of Vision Aerial’s products, technology, customer relationships and market position; potential synergies with Mobix Labs’ existing technologies and capabilities; Mobix Labs’ National Security Matters Initiative and acquisition-led growth strategy; and Mobix Labs’ future opportunities, growth prospects and market positioning.
Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “position,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions of management and are not guarantees of future performance.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, that the parties may not complete the transaction on the terms currently contemplated or at all; closing conditions or required approvals may not be satisfied or obtained; Mobix Labs may be unable to obtain financing for the transaction on acceptable terms, in a timely manner, or at all; any financing condition to the transaction may not be satisfied; required stockholder approval may not be obtained; the transaction may be modified, delayed or terminated; anticipated benefits, synergies, customer opportunities, market opportunities, growth opportunities or strategic advantages may not be realized; Vision Aerial’s products, technology, customer relationships, financial condition, liabilities, intellectual property, supply chain, regulatory compliance or operating results may differ from current expectations; Mobix Labs may not successfully integrate Vision Aerial or retain key personnel; Mobix Labs may not successfully enter, compete in or scale within the drone, autonomous-systems or aerial-intelligence markets; market growth estimates may prove inaccurate; demand for U.S.-built drone systems or trusted aerial platforms may not develop as expected; regulatory developments affecting the drone industry may change; the issuance of Mobix Labs common stock in connection with the transaction or related financing activities may dilute existing stockholders; and the other risks described under “Risk Factors” in Mobix Labs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.
Market data and industry estimates referenced in this press release are based on third-party sources and have not been independently verified by Mobix Labs. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Mobix Labs undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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Vision Aerial Media Contact
Susan Roberts Susan@VisionAerial.com (406) 282-1894 Follow on LinkedIn: Vision Aerial