Mobix Labs to Acquire U.S.-Built Drone Manufacturer Vision Aerial, Expanding Into Global Drone and Aerial Intelligence Markets

Mobix Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX) today announced that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent to acquire Vision Aerial, Inc., a Montana-based manufacturer of American-built drones trusted in national security, government, energy, public safety, and critical infrastructure operations. The acquisition expands Mobix Labs into a fast-growing global market and marks the latest step in its previously announced strategy to grow through targeted, mission-critical acquisitions.

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Built in America. Trusted Where Performance Matters.

Founded in 2013, Vision Aerial designs, manufactures, and supports rugged drone systems built for the most demanding field operations. Each aircraft can carry swappable cameras and sensors—from high-resolution and heat-sensing thermal cameras to laser-based 3-D mapping and gas-leak detection—allowing one platform to support multiple mission profiles across demanding field operations.

Vision Aerial’s drones support national-security and public-safety operations, search-and-rescue, wildfire response, energy and infrastructure inspection, environmental monitoring, agriculture, and advanced aerial sensing. Its customer and end-user base includes the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, the USDA Forest Service, and L3Harris, alongside major energy and utility operators such as Marathon Oil, DTE Energy, and Northwestern Energy, and leading research universities—relationships that take years to earn.

A Global Opportunity, Accelerating Now

Global demand for secure, high-performance drone systems is accelerating as governments, utilities, energy producers, public-safety agencies, and industrial operators are deploying them to protect national security interests, inspect critical assets, respond to emergencies, monitor operations, and reach places too dangerous, remote, or costly for people to access manually.

In the United States, federal restrictions on certain foreign-made drones are speeding the shift to trusted domestic systems, and international buyers are increasingly applying similar standards around security, reliability and supply-chain integrity. Vision Aerial’s American-built platform gives Mobix Labs a direct entry point into that worldwide demand—where American-made technology carries a significant credibility advantage.

More Than Aircraft: A Platform for Aerial Intelligence

The opportunity extends beyond the hardware. Aerial intelligence pairs drones, sensors, communications, and data to show organizations what is happening on the ground and across their critical assets in real time. Vision Aerial’s drones complement Mobix Labs’ strengths in advanced electronics, connectivity, RF, and sensing for aerospace, defense, and other high-reliability markets—creating a clear growth path around autonomous systems, advanced sensing, mission-critical data, and critical-infrastructure protection.

“This is a defining move for Mobix Labs. We are moving to acquire a proven, American-built drone platform trusted by the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, and major industry customers—just as demand for secure, high-performance drones accelerates around the world. Vision Aerial expands Mobix Labs into one of the most important technology markets in the world and advances the acquisition-led growth strategy we have previously communicated.” — Phil Sansone, Chief Executive Officer, Mobix Labs.

“Vision Aerial was built to serve demanding, real-world missions. Joining Mobix Labs would let us put American-made drones in the hands of far more customers at a time when demand for trusted, U.S.-built systems continues to grow.” — Shane Beams, Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Vision Aerial

Transaction Overview

The parties have signed a binding Letter of Intent; transaction terms were not disclosed. Vision Aerial’s founders and key leadership are expected to continue with the business under multi-year agreements, and manufacturing is expected to remain in the United States. Completion is subject to the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement, satisfactory completion of confirmatory due diligence, and customary closing conditions and approvals. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed on the terms contemplated, or at all.