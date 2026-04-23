MOFN: Managed optical networks become the backbone of enterprise connectivity

Brett Van Rooyen, Senior Pre-Sales Engineer, NEC XON.

As enterprise digital transformation accelerates, a quieter but equally critical shift is taking place beneath the surface: the rapid evolution of network infrastructure.

Driven by the rise of cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and data-intensive applications, businesses are facing an unprecedented surge in bandwidth demand. At the same time, increasing regulatory pressure and security concerns are pushing organisations to re-evaluate how and where their data is transported.

The result is a growing tension between demand for high-performance connectivity and the reality of limited in-house expertise.

The capacity crunch meets a skills gap

Enterprises are scaling their digital operations faster than ever. AI workloads, cloud adoption and edge computing are no longer future considerations – they are operational realities. These technologies require robust, high-capacity fibre networks capable of handling vast and continuous data flows.

However, while many organisations have strong IP networking capabilities, far fewer possess the specialised transmission skills required to design, deploy and manage optical fibre infrastructure.

This skills gap is becoming a significant barrier.

Traditional approaches – such as deploying dark fibre or building in-house optical networks – place heavy operational and technical burdens on enterprises. For many, this model is no longer sustainable.

A shift towards managed optical networks

This is where managed optical fibre networks (MOFN) are gaining traction.

An MOFN is a high-capacity, carrier-grade optical network delivered as a fully managed service by a third-party provider. Unlike traditional fibre deployments, where enterprises are responsible for operation and maintenance, MOFN shifts that responsibility to specialist providers.

The model offers a compelling value proposition:

Dedicated, private network performance

No shared infrastructure

Reduced regulatory complexity

Elimination of the need for scarce optical engineering skills

Rapid scaling of capacity

In essence, MOFN allows enterprises to focus on their core business while network operators deliver scalable, high-performance connectivity behind the scenes.

From DIY to fully managed

Enterprises expanding their fibre infrastructure typically follow one of three paths.

Leased services

Dark fibre

MOFN

At one end of the spectrum is IP over DWDM (dense wavelength division multiplexing – a core optical networking technology used to massively increase the capacity of fibre-optic cables). DWDM is suited to organisations needing high-capacity expansion but still managing much of the complexity themselves. This new approach to WDM, combined with the traditional point‑to‑point capability of scaling and securing SAN and mainframe traffic, is ideal for the enterprise space.

MOFN allows an operator to package WDM technology in a fully managed approach designed for organisations that prioritise scalability, reliability and operational simplicity over infrastructure ownership. Increasingly, enterprises are moving towards this managed model.

Africa’s opportunity to leap forward

In Africa, this shift presents a unique opportunity.

Rather than replicating legacy network models seen in more mature markets, organisations can leapfrog directly to modern, disaggregated and managed optical solutions.

This is where partnerships between infrastructure providers and technology vendors become critical. NEC XON, in collaboration with Adtran, is positioning itself to support this transition by delivering locally supported, high‑capacity optical networking solutions tailored to the African context, combining Adtran’s 30 years of WDM expertise with NEC XON’s deep regional presence and cross‑technology specialisation. By combining global technology with regional expertise, such partnerships aim to reduce complexity for enterprises while accelerating the continent’s broader digital transformation.

The new standard for enterprise networking

The convergence of AI, cloud and data sovereignty requirements is fundamentally reshaping enterprise connectivity.

What was once a niche solution is fast becoming mainstream: managed optical networking is emerging as the preferred model for organisations that need to scale quickly without inheriting operational risk.

MOFN represents more than just a technical evolution – it signals a shift in how enterprises think about infrastructure altogether.

In a landscape defined by speed, scale and complexity, the ability to outsource the network while retaining performance and control may prove to be the decisive advantage.