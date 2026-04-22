Mojaloop Foundation Appoints Jean Bosco Iyacu as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Global Growth

The Mojaloop Foundation today announced the appointment of Jean Bosco Iyacu as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2026. He succeeds Paula Hunter, who will retire. She will transition out of the Executive Director role during the leadership handover.

Based in Kigali, Rwanda, Jean Bosco brings more than 15 years of experience in inclusive financial systems, digital finance and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) to enable the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Market Systems Development. His appointment reflects Mojaloop Foundation’s continued commitment to advancing inclusive, real-time payment systems globally, with a strong focus on markets where access to financial services remains limited.

Jean Bosco will focus on strengthening the Mojaloop Foundation’s long-term sustainability, securing additional funding and supporting successful deployments across its global footprint. The organization continues to support initiatives in multiple regions, working closely with governments, central banks and ecosystem partners to enable inclusive instant payment systems.

Jean Bosco Iyacu said: “Inclusive finance is one of the defining challenges and opportunities of our time. Mojaloop has already demonstrated the power of open, interoperable infrastructure to transform economies and improve lives. I’m excited to build on this momentum, working with partners around the world to expand access to inclusive digital financial services and ensure long-term sustainability for the organization.”

Kosta Peric, Chairperson of Mojaloop Foundation, commented: “Jean Bosco brings an exceptional combination of regional insight, leadership experience and deep understanding of Digital Public Infrastructure. This marks an important step in Mojaloop’s evolution as we continue to scale our global impact.”

Jean Bosco currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Access to Finance Rwanda (AFR) where he leads a 40 plus-person organization. He has mobilized substantial donor funding for AFR over the past five years and has tremendously expanded AFR’s scope of interventions.

He also serves as Chair of the Financial Sector Deepening (FSD) Network Council, coordinating collaboration across nine African markets, and is a member of the Consultative Group to Assist the Poor (CGAP) FinEquity Technical Advisory Committee. In addition, he holds board roles within the private sector, including at Salvo Grima Africa Distribution.