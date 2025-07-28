MoneyBadger, Peach Payments partner to broaden crypto use in retail

MoneyBadger’s partnership with Peach Payments has gone live, with the intention to broaden Bitcoin adoption and use in retail.

African payment services provider Peach Payments has partnered with South African Bitcoin and crypto payments solution provider MoneyBadger to enable its merchants to accept payment in Bitcoin and other crypto assets.

The companies cite research by blockchain and Web3 software firm Consensys, which states that 68% of South Africans own or have bought Bitcoin – which they claim is one of the highest adoption rates globally.

They believe that by accepting Bitcoin and crypto payments, merchants can attract a young, tech-savvy 18-34-year-old demographic, which has growing purchasing power.

It also makes it easier for foreigners who don’t have local bank accounts, cards or currency to spend with South African businesses, and for expats to send money to local family and friends, the companies add.

Consumers who want to pay via Bitcoin or other crypto assets at Peach Payments’ merchants must select ‘pay with Bitcoin’ and scan a QR code (on PC or in store) or click a button that populates the payment details in their wallet (on mobile).

They then confirm the amount and the payment is made using their existing wallet. The merchant is paid out in rands on the next business day.

MoneyBadger supports Luno, VALR, Binance and Bitcoin Lightning wallets (including Aqua, Blink, Breez, Alby and Strike).

Anine de Kock, head of partnerships at Peach Payments, says: “MoneyBadger is well respected and established locally, and offers payments via the majority of crypto wallets, which means more choice for consumers. This made MoneyBadger the obvious choice for our first crypto partnership.

“It is telling,” she continues, “that the first purchases done via MoneyBadger on the Peach Payments platform were for spades at a suburban hardware store and light fittings at a well-known specialist lighting retailer, illustrating how mainstream Bitcoin payments are becoming.”

Carel van Wyk, co-founder and CEO of MoneyBadger, says Peach Payments is a natural fit for Bitcoin payments due to its innovative approach and commitment to technical excellence. “South Africans are increasingly moving from holding Bitcoin as an investment vehicle to using their Bitcoin for day-to-day expenses. We’ve been looking for additional partners to expand into the e-commerce space, and Peach Payments made the most sense for us as a business. Their merchant base is strong and open to adding different payment methods.”

According to Van Wyk, across all its merchants, the company processed 19 536 transactions to the value of R7 771 432.17 in the first half of 2025, compared to 13 338 transactions to the value of R5 693 173.1 in the first half of 2024.

“Our median transaction size is R174. In total, we have processed R18 972 940.32 in crypto payments, of which 73% is Bitcoin compared to other crypto tokens.”

The Bitcoin payment solution will be expanded to other Peach Payments territories in due course, De Kock says.