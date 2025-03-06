Monitor madness: Alienware announces six new gaming monitors

Alienware 27 280Hz QD-OLED Monitor (AW2725D). (Image: Dell Technologies)

Alienware is going all in, unveiling a line-up of six new gaming monitors and launching its highly anticipated Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED Monitor, a CES 2025 Innovation Award Honoree.

It’s a big moment, with new additions that span the entire portfolio, helping Alienware reach more gamers than ever before. Clearly, we have a lot to cover today, so let’s take a moment to topline the key takeaways:

Alienware is strengthening its QD-OLED offensive with three new additions to the family, expanding its line-up to five different QD-OLED models.

its to the family, expanding its line-up to five different QD-OLED models. Alienware is revamping the fan-favourite Alienware 34 Ultra-Wide QD-OLED Monitor , marking the grand return of an icon that pioneered the QD-OLED gaming revolution.

the , marking the grand return of an icon that pioneered the QD-OLED gaming revolution. Alienware is expanding its monitor line-up into new price bands, making Alienware displays accessible to more players worldwide.

New AW30 design language

Before diving into individual platforms, let’s take a moment to reintroduce AW30 – Alienware's brand new design language and the cohesive thread that unites the entire new Alienware Monitor portfolio and extends across the entire Alienware family, bringing a bold, future-forward aesthetic and cutting-edge innovation to every model.

First introduced at CES, Alienware's AW30 design language is crafted to evoke a sense of mystery and transcendence that is undeniably Alienware. Representing the next evolution in its design journey, AW30 marks a new era for the brand as the company approaches its 30th anniversary.

AW30 brings forward a handful of functional and cosmetic advancements that help customers maintain a clean, organised desk:

Interstellar Indigo colourway : Showcases a bold, striking appearance that pays tribute to deep blue hues found within the celestial cosmos.

: Showcases a bold, striking appearance that pays tribute to deep blue hues found within the celestial cosmos. AW30 “glyph” iconography : Alienware language that any keen eyes can decode.

: Alienware language that any keen eyes can decode. 360-degree ventilation : Elegantly designed to provide proper airflow and protect essential components.

: Elegantly designed to provide proper airflow and protect essential components. Compact base : Designed with a small footprint to help maintain a tidy desk, allowing for optimal keyboard placement and smooth mouse movements.

: Designed with a small footprint to help maintain a tidy desk, allowing for optimal keyboard placement and smooth mouse movements. Simplified cable management : Eliminates the need for a rear cable cover. The convenient stand allows easy port access while keeping cables organised and clean.

: Eliminates the need for a rear cable cover. The convenient stand allows easy port access while keeping cables organised and clean. Updated OSD UI and AWCC 6.6: Features a cleaner on-screen menu and integrated AWCC support to manage monitor settings directly from your desktop.

A triad of new QD-OLEDs

Alienware's QD-OLED class of monitors sit at the top of the portfolio as the company's flagship offerings designed to provide the ultimate visual fidelity. Today, Alienware is enlisting three new QD-OLED displays to join the ever-growing portfolio, expanding Alienware’s line-up to a total of five QD-OLED models.

Alienware 34 Ultra-Wide QD-OLED Monitor (AW3425DW). (Image: Dell Technologies)

When the company launched the Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED (AW3423DW) in 2022 as the world’s first QD-OLED gaming monitor, it established Alienware as the leader in QD-OLED, setting the industry standard for gaming monitors. Alienware is building on its legacy with the introduction of a redesigned model that makes meaningful improvements to performance and immersion. The new Alienware 34 Ultra-Wide QD-OLED Monitor (AW3425DW) offers a faster 240Hz refresh rate (up from 175Hz), improved connectivity with HDMI 2.1 FRL, and adds G-SYNC Compatible certification alongside AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA AdaptiveSync. With a WQHD (3440x1440) resolution and 1800R curve, this ultra-wide envelops players’ field of view to unlock an expansive gaming and cinematic experience.

Next up is the new Alienware 27 280Hz QD-OLED Monitor (AW2725D). Pairing QHD resolution with a high-speed 280Hz refresh rate, it strikes a sweet spot blend of vivid visuals and ultra-smooth performance that allow it to excel across all genres of gameplay. But the dark horse detail that makes this monitor stand out is its inviting ~$549.99 target price point that makes QD-OLED gaming with Alienware more attainable than ever.

Rounding out the trio is the anticipated Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED Monitor (AW2725Q), which is now available today! As you may recall from Alienware's announcement at CES 2025, what sets this monitor apart is an impressive pixel density of 166 PPI (pixels per inch), which sets a record highest pixels per inch in any OLED or QD-OLED monitor(i) – thus providing gamers with unparalleled visual clarity, speed and immersion.

For gamers who are concerned with OLED burn-in issues, you will be pleased to know that all QD-OLED Alienware monitors come with a three-year limited OLED burn-in hardware warranty, giving you that peace of mind while you game.

The speed you need for serious competitive gaming

Collegiate esports in the United States and Canada has experienced significant growth in recent years, becoming an integral part of many universities' athletic and academic programmes. As of 2024, over 200 colleges and universities have established varsity esports teams,(ii) including Florida Atlantic University, University of Texas at Austin, Purdue University, which have partnered with Alienware to build state-of-the-art esports facilities for its student and varsity organisations.

Alienware sees collegiate esports as the next frontier of competitive gaming. To help drive this vision, the company is making esports more accessible by bringing Alienware technology to more institutions. But what about at home? After all, that’s where most gamers hone their skills.

In this spirit, Alienware is lowering the barrier to enter 300Hz+ gaming with the unveiling of its new Alienware 25 320Hz Monitor (AW2525HM) targeting a ~$249.99 price. It’s designed for aspiring esports athletes seeking high-performance gaming solutions without breaking the bank. Offering 320Hz refresh rate on a Fast IPS FHD panel, it delivers ultra-smooth visuals and minimal input lag – making it an exceptional choice for playing FPS and fast-paced games.

Alienware QHD monitors for the masses

Lastly, Alienware is expanding its monitor line-up into new price bands, making Alienware displays accessible to more players worldwide. The new Alienware 34 Gaming Monitor (AW3425DWM), Alienware 32 Gaming Monitor (AW3225DM), and Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor (AW2725DM) offer customers a variety of competitively priced QHD gaming experiences in three flavours that cater to any preference in size and screen format.

34-inch ultra-wide (WQHD) for an expansive eye-enveloping experience.

32-inch for big desktop gaming in 16:9 standard aspect ratio.

27-inch for the same performance in a more compact form factor.

They all enable a speedy 180Hz refresh rate and a swift 1ms grey-to-grey response time, ensuring smooth gameplay without motion blur. NVIDIA G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync and VESA AdaptiveSync* certifications eliminate screen tearing, while DCI-P3 95% colour coverage and VESA DisplayHDR400 certification make every scene look lifelike and dynamic.

For more information

To learn more about Alienware’s new fleet of monitors, check out the complete press kit here.

(i) Based on internal analysis, November 2024

(ii) Source: Stone, A. (2024, May 28). Collegiate esports programmes serve as recruitment and retention tools. EdTech Magazine. https://edtechmagazine.com/higher/article/2024/05/collegiate-esports-programs-serve-recruitment-and-retention-tools