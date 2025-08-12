More ECape SMMEs to receive skills for fibre rollout projects

The first cohort of Liquid SA’s Fibre TechCelerate programme receive their certificates at a graduation ceremony in East London.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a business of Cassava Technologies, has welcomed 25 new small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) as part of the 2025 cohort of its Fibre TechCelerate programme.

This follows the completion of the first Fibre TechCelerate programme in SA, which saw 20 SMMEs and 10 female ICT students from Walter Sisulu University receive their certifications at a graduation ceremony in East London.

Liquid says the initiative, introduced in 2024, equips SMMEs with the technical, business and digital skills required to actively contribute to projects, including the Eastern Cape Provincial Government’s fibre and broadband rollout project.

“As we honour the achievements of the first Fibre TechCelerate graduates and welcome our next intake, we’re reminded that this programme is more than just a skills accelerator; it’s a catalyst for transformation,” says Ziaad Suleman, CEO of Cassava Technologies in SA and Botswana.

“Working alongside the provincial government and supported by our implementation partner, Cortex Hub, we are proud to be empowering local businesses, especially youth and women, as well as investing in a digitally-inclusive future for the Eastern Cape and beyond.”

Structured around modules such as business management, fibre optics installation, occupational health and safety, digital skills, and mentorship, the initiative aims to prepare SMMEs to thrive in SA’s digital economy.

Statistics show the current fibre network installation in the Eastern Cape has created over 7 000 permanent and temporary jobs.

“The Liquid Fibre TechCelerate programme is so much more than a local enterprise and supplier development programme. Offering SMMEs in the Eastern Cape comprehensive and sustainable business development and ICT training prepares these enterprises for success in the digital economy,” comments Andile Ngcaba, patron of the Cortex Hub.

“As the programme’s implementing agency, the Cortex Hub is proud to witness the success of the participants, and we look forward to working closely with Liquid South Africa, the Eastern Cape Provincial Government, and all other contributors in supporting the 2025 cohort.”