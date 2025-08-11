More females in ICT, but males still dominate management roles

The ICT sector employs a total of 116 783 women, according to the Commission for Employment Equity report.

Between 2021 and 2025, the information and communication sector (ICT) upped the ante when it comes to women representation in the workplace, with more joining this segment of the labour market.

During this period, a total of 11 816 women joined the sector, across racial groups and various employment positions. The biggest rise was among African females at 10 400.

This is based on the dataset from the 25th Commission for Employment Equity (CEE) for the 2024/2025 financial year, for which ITWeb analysed the stats for the ICT sector.

The CEE is a statutory body established in terms of the Employment Equity Act (EEA). Its functions include advising the labour minister on EEA matters and implementing the EEA's objectives and policy.

The CEE report provides an overview of the status of the employment equity of the labour market in the country, as reported by designated employers. The latest iteration of the report covers the period from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025, with the commission receiving a total of 1 195 reports from the information and communication sector.

The total number of recorded employees within the sector stands at 253 743, inclusive of top-level management, senior management, professionally qualified, skilled and semi-skilled, unskilled and temporary workers.

Broken down, the figures show a total of 136 960 (54%) male employees in the sector in 2024/2025, versus 116 783 (46%) females during the same period.

Compared to the previous financial year (2023/2024), the latest figures indicate a slight positive shift for female employees. Last year recorded a total of 115 158 (45%) females in the sector.

Previous data from the CEE's 21st Employment Equity Report showed there were 146 333 (60.5%) male employees in the sector in 2021, versus 95 633 (39.5%) females during that same period.

Further examination of this year’s data shows the total number of females in top management roles is at 1 351. Leading this are white females occupying 591 of the roles, followed by African females at 332. Coloured women make up 145 of the top management roles, Indian females at 247 and foreign females stood at 36.

By comparison, men still hold the bulk of top management roles, led by white males at 2 237. Indian and African males follow with 407 and 386, respectively. Rounding up the figures are coloured males at 170, while 149 foreign males make up the rest of the top management roles.

Shifting to senior management level, the total number of women employees in these positions stood at 4 708 persons. White women also hold most of the senior management posts, with a recorded figure of 2 332, followed by African females at 1 118, Indian females at 592, 505 coloured females and 161 foreign females.

The report reads: “The white population group in terms of their EAP [economically active population] is over-represented across all sectors at the senior management level. In terms of their EAP, the African population group is under-represented in all sectors, and the coloured population group is under-represented across most of the sectors at this occupational level.

“Foreign nationals are highly represented mostly in the education (7.5%), information and communication (5.5%), financial and insurance activities (4.3%), and accommodation and food service activities (4.2%) sectors of the economy.”

In terms of the professionally qualified level, the CEE report finds that the total number of females is 16 798. In the case of the skilled level, that total figure is 34 835.

The majority (47 838) of the roles held by women employees in the ICT sector are within the semi-skilled area, shows the report. The bulk of those who hold these roles are African women at 33 467, with coloured women at 8 271 and 2 464 Indian women. White women are at 3 083, with foreign nationals at 553.

For unskilled workers, the total is 5 602, while temporary workers are 5 651.

ICT sector employment ratios based on gender and race.

* Graph sourced from the Commission for Employment Equity report.