More Power and Usability: Laserfiche 12 Delivers the Future of Content Management and Business Process Automation

Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — today unveiled Laserfiche 12, the latest release for Laserfiche software, offering self-hosted customers the most innovations and new product features in recent Laserfiche history. General availability for Laserfiche 12 is scheduled for Nov. 6, 2024.

Laserfiche 12 revolutionizes the user experience, bringing customer-centric enhancements to the Laserfiche interface and more powerful administration aimed at scalability, as well as easier platform navigation and management. The update offers more intuitive metadata management, improved identity management, more consistent configuration and better usability throughout the Laserfiche product suite.

Easier to Use Than Ever Before

Laserfiche 12 features a refreshed user interface with more intuitive navigation, enabling users to take advantage of all the features that power productivity at their organization — faster, and more easily. An updated metadata designer displays compact data-dense views with visual metadata configuration that reduces errors and makes configuration easier for less technical staff. The new test mode for forms processes enables users to safely test internal or public-facing forms without disrupting live environments, keeping processes running smoothly while protecting your production data.

More Power at Your Fingertips

The new Admin Hub offers centralized metrics, views and logging to give Laserfiche administrators at-a-glance overviews of administration data, simplifying system management and support. More powerful enterprise identity management tools and efficient user management — including SCIM group management — enhance security and accelerate the managing and onboarding of new users.

Robust Training Resources

A continual release schedule will deliver additional highly anticipated features to further enhance the Laserfiche 12 experience. Laserfiche will also offer comprehensive training resources and certification opportunities to support users every step of the way.

“We’re thrilled to bring this landmark release to our self-hosted customers that provided the inspiration behind many of these enhancements,” said Justin Pava, director of product management at Laserfiche. “Laserfiche 12 reaffirms our commitment to creating software that people love to use, with new features that streamline metadata and process testing, ease administration and configuration, and simplify deployment. Users will enjoy less clicks and friction — and more productivity and innovation.”

To learn more, visit laserfiche.com/lf12.