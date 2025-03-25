More than 12k Namibian students connected: Paratus Namibia expands digital education with Eduvision

Paratus Namibia expands digital education with Eduvision.

Paratus Namibia continues to support Eduvision, an innovative e-learning initiative that provides dedicated reliable internet access to remote Namibian schools, helping to bring digital education to over 12 000 students across Namibia.

This ground-breaking collaboration began when Barney Harmse, Executive Chairman of Paratus Group, was introduced to key stakeholders through Eduvision to explore how technology could help bridge the education gap in underserved communities. From the first digital board installation at Edugate Academy and Tsumkwe Secondary School, Eduvision has grown to reach many schools, enabling interactive learning and real-time knowledge sharing. Today, more than 12 000 students have free access to quality online education, helping to reduce the digital divide in rural areas.

With Paratus Namibia’s robust and reliable internet infrastructure, also supported by GEO satellite technology, students in remote areas – from Katima Muliloin in the north-east to Tses in the south, Khorixas in the west and Gam in the east through nine of the regions – can access quality education and expert instruction. The programme has made a tangible difference, with both students and educators benefiting from improved connectivity and enhanced learning opportunities.

A dedicated Paratus Namibia technical support team plays a crucial role in the initiative’s success, ensuring schools receive timely assistance whenever technical challenges arise. In remote areas, where help is often scarce, this level of support is invaluable in keeping digital classrooms running smoothly.

Beyond connectivity, the Eduvision team also delivers food, clothing and essential supplies to schools and communities where the need is critical. This support has fostered strong connections with students, parents and educators, reinforcing the importance of education in creating opportunities for the future.

Harmse says: "Access to education is one of the most powerful tools for change, and through Eduvision, we are helping to provide digital learning access to remote Namibian schools where it is needed most. Seeing this initiative grow and positively impact so many students is truly rewarding. It’s not just about providing technology – it’s about creating opportunities for every Namibian child to learn, grow and reach their potential, no matter where they live."

A recent milestone includes the successful connection of Niitembu Primary School in the Oshana Region via Paratus VSAT to the Eduvision network, and A. Shipena Secondary School in the Soweto area in Katatura via Microwave connectivity to the internet to access an AI platform for the learners, further strengthening access to digital education in underserved communities. As Eduvision continues to expand, Paratus remains committed to supporting a digitally inclusive Namibia.

Harmse adds: “We are fully committed to this initiative. The impact is far-reaching because access to better education helps empower the next generation of Namibian leaders and pioneers.”

