Motorola Solutions awarded project to modernise Azerbaijan’s special-purpose TETRA Radio Communications Network

Representatives from the Special Communication and Information Security State Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SCISS) and Motorola Solutions celebrate after the contract signing for the modernisation project.

The Special Communication and Information Security State Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SCISS) selected Motorola Solutions to implement a comprehensive modernisation of its secure and advanced TETRA radio communication system. The system is customised to meet the needs of public safety agencies and state institutions in the country, and to ensure that critical support services remain operational during emergencies and unexpected events.

“Standards-based TETRA communications networks are trusted by public safety and government agencies all over the world,” said Gareth Dewey, Motorola Solutions' Director Sales, Sub-Sahara Africa region.

“By extending the reach of TETRA via broadband, first responders can collaborate with both voice and data communication, even when working in outside of radio coverage in extremely remote areas,”

Key highlights:

Nationwide resilience – Azerbaijan’s critical radio network will be modernised to keep public safety agencies and state institutions connected during emergencies.

– Azerbaijan’s critical radio network will be modernised to keep public safety agencies and state institutions connected during emergencies. Next-gen coverage – DIMETRA Connect extends secure TETRA features over broadband, ensuring reliable communication even outside of radio coverage areas.

– DIMETRA Connect extends secure TETRA features over broadband, ensuring reliable communication even outside of radio coverage areas. Robust continuity – Geographical redundancy across multiple data centres strengthens resilience against power failures, natural disasters and unexpected events.

– Geographical redundancy across multiple data centres strengthens resilience against power failures, natural disasters and unexpected events. Advanced devices – State institutions will use Motorola Solutions’ MP660 multi-bearer portable radios for extended coverage and secure connectivity.

– State institutions will use Motorola Solutions’ MP660 multi-bearer portable radios for extended coverage and secure connectivity. Sustained support – A three-year services package, including updates, maintenance and cybersecurity protection, will maintain optimal performance for the network so it continues to meet international standards.

The project integrates Motorola Solutions' DIMETRA Connect into the radio network to seamlessly extend TETRA features over broadband when users travel outside radio coverage areas. The company’s MP660 multi-bearer portable radios will be used across the integrated networks to ensure state institutions benefit from extended coverage and reliable connectivity. The project continues the SCISS’ commitment to innovation, sustainability and information security.

“The Azerbaijan government’s investment in advanced, mission-critical communications based on the TETRA standard is a superb example of how public safety agencies and state institutions can build national resilience through unified communications systems that connect those on the frontlines,” said Dewey.

In addition to extending coverage for the country through DIMETRA Connect, Motorola will implement geographical redundancy on the DIMETRA TETRA system across multiple data centres. The goal is to enhance the resilience of the network while maintaining operational continuity during power failures, natural disasters or other unexpected events.

Motorola Solutions will provide comprehensive support services for three years, including hardware and software updates, antivirus protection and preventative system maintenance, supporting the government’s radio communication network and ensuring it continues to perform to the highest TETRA standards.

Said the Head of SCISS, Ilgar Musayev: “With this contract, SCISSS - one of the pioneers in implementing modern information security technologies - once again reaffirms Azerbaijan's long-term commitment to innovation, sustainability and information security. This modernization program will enhance the reliability and resilience of critical information infrastructures across state institutions.”

The radio network modernisation project plays a pivotal role in aligning Azaerbaijan’s radio network with international standards while enhancing collaboration with global and regional partners.