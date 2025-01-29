MSSPs a critical link in securing the supply chain, mitigating third-party risk

Nemanja Krstić, Operations Manager – Managed Security Services at Galix. (Image: Galix)

Supply chain attacks are becoming more frequent and increasingly sophisticated, with malicious actors targeting businesses indirectly through their third-party vendors. In South Africa, where digital transformation is accelerating, businesses are particularly vulnerable to these attacks, which can lead to disastrous consequences, such as data breaches, financial losses and reputational damage. Robust security measures are critical, and businesses need to ensure their suppliers have the same level of security as they do. Managed security service providers (MSSPs) can help companies mitigate these risks with experience, expertise and comprehensive solutions.

A growing threat

Cyber criminals often target small to medium-sized vendors that may not have the same level of security as their larger counterparts. These vendors can inadvertently become entry points for attackers, exposing larger enterprises to significant risks. Common attack vectors include compromised software updates, unpatched vulnerabilities, phishing and social engineering. The ultimate goal is not necessarily to breach the vendor but to use the vendor as a stepping stone to access the larger, more lucrative target: the primary organisation.

One notorious example, the SolarWinds data breach, highlighted vulnerabilities in supply chain security and third-party software dependencies, as well as the far-reaching impact of these vulnerabilities. In this hack, attackers used a trusted vendor to infiltrate numerous high-profile organisations, gaining access to sensitive data. It is important for businesses in South Africa to learn from incidents like this and recognise the potential damage that a supply chain attack can cause, not only from a legal and regulatory perspective, such as violations of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), but also in terms of operational disruption and long-term reputational harm.

MSSPs can help mitigate supply chain risks

MSSPs offer a suite of services that can help businesses safeguard their supply chains against these escalating threats. They bring the necessary expertise and resources to monitor, assess and respond to risks posed by third-party vendors. One area they can prove invaluable is in conducting vendor risk assessments, including security posture, compliance with regulations such as POPIA and adherence to industry security standards or frameworks such as ISO 27000 series, NIST and PCI DSS. These evaluations help businesses understand the potential risks associated with each vendor and ensure that their security measures are equal to or exceed the company’s own.

MSSPs also provide ongoing monitoring of vendor activities and transactions, identifying any unusual behaviours or potential vulnerabilities in real-time. This proactive approach helps businesses detect threats early and mitigate them before they can cause harm. In the event of a breach, MSSPs assist in incident response and disaster recovery planning. By working with businesses to develop comprehensive response strategies, they ensure that both the company and its vendors are prepared to act quickly in the face of a cyber attack, minimising the potential damage and recovery time.

A collaborative effort is crucial

MSSPs can also play a critical role in fostering collaboration between businesses and their third-party vendors to enhance overall security. Cross-organisational collaboration allows for the sharing of threat intelligence, incident response strategies and best practices. By creating a co-ordinated defence, businesses can not only protect themselves but also strengthen the security of their vendors.

In South Africa, where both the public and private sectors are increasingly interconnected, this collaboration is particularly important. Government entities and private businesses must work together to establish industry-wide standards and share information about emerging threats. For example, MSSPs often collaborate on projects, bringing their specific expertise to the table to help organisations vet and monitor vendors. This collaborative approach ensures that businesses are not only ticking off compliance checkboxes but are also implementing meaningful security measures that protect the entire supply chain.

As supply chain attacks continue to rise, South African businesses must take proactive steps to protect themselves from the risks posed by third-party vendors. MSSPs provide an essential layer of protection, offering vendor risk assessments, continuous monitoring and incident response planning. By fostering cross-organisational collaboration and implementing robust security practices, MSSPs help businesses safeguard their supply chains and mitigate the potentially devastating consequences of a cyber attack.

Ultimately, securing the supply chain is not just about protecting the organisation; it is about creating a resilient network that can withstand the ever-evolving threats in today’s digital world. In an age where cyber attacks are inevitable, partnering with an MSSP can be the key to staying one step ahead of cyber criminals and ensuring long-term success.