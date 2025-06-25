MTN, a network for networks and key enabler of digital inclusion

MTN SA wholesale executive, Quintus de Beer.

Over the past three decades, MTN has played a pivotal role in connecting millions of South Africans to the power of mobile technology. Today, as the company accelerates into the future, its focus is not only on providing connectivity but on enabling the broader digital ecosystem to thrive through strategic partnerships, robust infrastructure and a forward-looking wholesale strategy.

MTN’s vision to become a leading digital operator goes beyond serving individual consumers, it includes empowering businesses, institutions and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) to innovate, scale and deliver value to their customers. MTN calls this its “network for networks” approach, a philosophy rooted in collaboration, openness and enabling growth through shared digital infrastructure.

MTN is proud that more than 90% of all MVNOs in South Africa are directly or indirectly being served on the MTN network.

MTN’s Wholesale division was launched just over seven years ago with a bold ambition: to unlock the value of its world-class network by opening it up to partners across industries. MTN recognised the immense potential of wholesale models – not just as a commercial imperative, but as a key lever for digital inclusion, economic empowerment and entrepreneurship development.

One of the standout growth areas within its wholesale proposition is the company's support for MVNOs. These operators leverage MTN’s infrastructure to offer mobile services to niche markets without needing to invest in their own network. This creates fertile ground for innovation and targeted value propositions, from financial services bundles to retail loyalty products.

Today, MTN proudly enables network services to some of South Africa’s most trusted MVNOs, including Standard Bank Connect, Pick n Pay Mobile, Boxercom, Melon Mobile, TFG Connect, Spar Mobile and Afrihost’s AirMobile. The success of these partnerships has validated MTN's belief that MVNOs are not just a market trend, they are strategic catalysts for deepening connectivity and competition across the industry.

MTN’s Wholesale division extends far beyond mobile networks. It provides a full spectrum of carrier services as well as business and home connectivity to enterprise, telcos and ISPs. Whether it’s national, international voice and data transit, high-capacity fibre solutions or customised managed networks, MTN delivers scale, reliability and cost efficiency.

This breadth of services positions MTN uniquely as the go-to infrastructure partner of choice, particularly for those looking to scale rapidly without the heavy capital outlay of building their own networks. The company has built a foundation that allows its partners to focus on what matters most, which is serving their customers.

There are several reasons why MTN should be the first choice for clients seeking a reliable, future-ready wholesale partner:

Unrivalled network investment : Over the past three years, MTN South Africa has invested billions of rands in network modernisation and expansion. This includes extending 4G population coverage to over 97%, achieving 45% 5G coverage and expanding its fibre backbone across key regions.

: Over the past three years, MTN South Africa has invested billions of rands in network modernisation and expansion. This includes extending 4G population coverage to over 97%, achieving 45% 5G coverage and expanding its fibre backbone across key regions. Resilience and modernisation : MTN's network has withstood some of the most challenging periods in recent history, from natural disasters to power disruptions. Through its modernisation programme, MTN has deployed smart power systems, expanded its core and RAN infrastructure and ensured near-zero downtime through proactive upgrades.

: MTN's network has withstood some of the most challenging periods in recent history, from natural disasters to power disruptions. Through its modernisation programme, MTN has deployed smart power systems, expanded its core and RAN infrastructure and ensured near-zero downtime through proactive upgrades. Trusted partner ecosystem: MTN has forged long-term partnerships and supplier relationships with global technology leaders and local businesses. It brings not just technology, but trust, experience and a proven track record in collaborative delivery.

The wholesale model is more than a commercial strategy, it’s a social and economic one. Every MVNO MTN supports represents new market reach, new job creation and new digital services made available to underserved customer segments.

MTN believes in creating a virtuous cycle of access, inclusion and empowerment. And this is why it continues to invest in making its network available to others, because digital progress is not a zero-sum game.

As we prepare for a fully digital future, MTN will continue to lead by enabling others to thrive. Through continued investment in the company's infrastructure, a commitment to innovation and a philosophy of shared success, MTN reaffirms its role as a network for networks, not just connecting people, but connecting possibilities.

MTN invites businesses, service providers and innovators to partner with MTN National Wholesale and help the company shape the digital economy of tomorrow. Together, we can ensure that every South African has the tools and opportunity to participate in the digital world.