MTN appoints Mutooni as group investor relations exec

MTN Group has appointed Roy Mutooni as new executive of group investor relations.

MTN Group has appointed Roy Mutooni as new executive of group investor relations, effective 1 April.

In a statement, the company says Mutooni brings to MTN more than 20 years of experience in equity research, portfolio management, and value-based strategy across African and global markets.

The appointment comes after Africa’s biggest mobile network operator today announced its financial results for the year ended 31 December.

He has held prominent positions at Sanlam Investments, Absa Asset Management, Renaissance Capital, and Deutsche Securities, delivering outstanding results in both hands-on portfolio management and strategic leadership roles, says the mobile network operator.

His career has been marked by a blend of deep fundamental analysis, responsibility for investment performance, and trusted relationships at the highest corporate levels, it adds.

Mutooni holds an MBA from the University of the Witwatersrand and is a chartered financial analyst.

“In his new role at MTN, Roy will lead our investor relations function – engaging with the investment community, communicating MTN’s strategy and performance and strengthening our market positioning,” says the telco.

It notes that Mutooni will work closely with leadership to ensure transparent and effective communication with all stakeholders.

“I would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Thato Motlanthe, our outgoing executive: group investor relations, for his dedication and significant contribution to MTN over the past seven years,” says Tsholofelo Molefe group chief financial officer.

“Thato has been a valued member of our leadership team since 2019, bringing deep financial expertise, a commitment to transparency and an exceptional ability to engage thoughtfully with our stakeholders.”

According to MTN, during his tenure, Motlanthe strengthened the firm’s credibility in global and local capital markets, guided the communication of the Ambition 2025 strategy, and led an investor relations function recognised among the best on the continent.

“Beyond investor relations, Thato also generously lent his leadership to broader group priorities, including acting in the role of group chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer, where as always, he approached his work with collaboration, integrity and purpose,” says Molefe.

“Please join me in thanking Thato for his meaningful contribution to MTN and wishing him every success as he pursues new opportunities, as well as welcoming Roy to the team and wishing him every success on this new chapter.”