MTN Business helps honour an exceptional tech mentor

Kholofelo Magagane, Head of Marketing at MTN.

MTN Business is proud to join the 2025 Wired4Women Awards programme as the sponsor of the Mentor of the Year category.

The Wired4Women Awards was established in 2024 by the Wired4Women technology forum, in partnership with ITWeb Brainstorm, to celebrate the incredible work women do in the technology sector and create awareness of the positive changes they make.

“These awards align with our commitment to fostering inclusivity and enabling knowledge transfer and empowerment of the next cohort of female tech professionals with digital skills,” said Kholofelo Magagane, Head of Marketing at MTN.

“By sponsoring the Mentor of the Year Award, we are honouring the achievements of women leaders who are not only excelling in their careers but also paying it forward, selflessly sharing their knowledge and experience with others and, in doing so, making a significant contribution to our industry,” says Magagane.

Celebrating tech mentors

The Mentor of the Year Award recognises a senior tech professional who has demonstrated a significant impact through mentorship, guiding and developing the careers of others in the tech sector. The nominees must demonstrate successful mentoring outcomes through structured programmes, strategies or initiatives.

Last year’s recipient was Dr Fazlyn Petersen, Senior Lecturer, Information Systems Department at the University of the Western Cape.

“Wired4Women, with MTN’s support, looks forward to celebrating another inspirational mentor who embodies the spirit of sharing knowledge and paying it forward,” says Caryn Berman, Business Development Director at ITWeb Brainstorm and a member of the Wired4Women board.

“We are proud to make it possible for female tech mentors to receive the well-deserved recognition they deserve, and we believe that celebrating them will inspire the next generation of women to pursue and succeed in tech careers,” concludes Magagane.

Wide-ranging recognitions

With 13 award categories, the Wired4Women Awards will spotlight women across every facet of tech, from mentors and C-level executives to entrepreneurs, innovators, students and emerging talents.

The judging panel consists of Wired4Women Forum board members, senior editors from ITWeb, past award winners, academics and other industry experts. Following the announcement of the finalists, a rigorous adjudication process will determine the winners, who will be announced at the Wired4Women Awards Banquet on 3 April, at The Forum in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

Watch out for the announcement of the shortlist later this week!