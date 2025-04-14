MTN chairman Mcebisi Jonas appointed as SA’s special envoy to US

MTN chairman Mcebisi Jonas, South Africa's special envoy to the US.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed MTN chairman Mcebisi Jonas as his special envoy to the US, serving as the official representative of the president and South African government.

The appointment comes amid South Africa's frosty relationship with the US under president Donald Trump’s administration.

SA’s relationship with the US reached a new low last month, when the US State Department in Washington expelled South African ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, for allegedly launching a “diplomatic attack on the US that could not be ignored”.

Earlier this year, US secretary of state Marco Rubio declared Rasool “persona non grata” after remarks he made regarding the Trump administration during a discussion.

The diplomatic tiff set off after the inauguration of Trump, when he threatened to halt funding to SA for allegedly “confiscating land and treating certain classes of people very badly”.

In February, Rubio announced he would not attend the G20 Summit in SA, saying: “SA is doing very bad things… My job is to advance America’s national interests, not waste taxpayer money or coddle anti-Americanism.”

Last week, Trump also said he will not be attending the G20 Summit in South Africa in November.

Taking to social media, he said: “How could we be expected to go to South Africa for the very important G20 meeting when land confiscation and genocide is the primary topic of conversation? They are taking the land of white farmers, and then killing them and their families. The media refuses to report on this. The United States has held back all contributions to South Africa. Is this where we want to be for the G20? I don’t think so!”

In a statement today, Ramaphosa says: “I hereby announce the appointment of Mr Mcebisi Jonas as my special envoy to the United States of America, serving as the official representative of the President and the Government of the Republic of South Africa.”

Ramaphosa adds that in this capacity, Jonas is entrusted with the responsibility to advance South Africa's diplomatic, trade and bilateral priorities.

“He will lead negotiations, foster strategic partnerships and engage with US government officials and private-sector leaders to promote our nation’s interests.

“An eminent South African leader, Mr Jonas served as one of four presidential investment envoys that I appointed in 2018 to facilitate investment in South Africa.

“As a former deputy finance minister of South Africa, Mr Jonas brings extensive governmental experience to his new diplomatic role.”

Concurrently, the president adds, Jonas holds the position of independent non-executive chairman of the MTN Group, a role he will maintain alongside his responsibilities as the special envoy.

According to Ramaphosa, this appointment underscores Jonas’s distinguished career and continued commitment to advancing South Africa’s national and economic interests.

“For decades, South Africa and the United States of America have maintained a historical and strategic relationship. In the interest of our country, our region and the rest of our continent, I remain committed to rebuilding and maintaining this relationship for more decades on the basis of mutual respect, recognition of each other’s sovereignty and benefit for our respective peoples.”