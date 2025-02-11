MTN Converged Solutions sponsors Tech Business Leader Award at Wired4Women 2025

Tech Business Leader Award recognises a C-level executive driving business growth in a tech service provider organisation.

MTN Converged Solutions is proud to join the 2025 Wired4Women Awards programme as sponsor of the Tech Business Leader Award.

“This sponsorship aligns with our commitment to fostering inclusivity and leadership qualities in the technology sector,” says Ryno Dekker, Senior Marketing Manager at MTN Converged Solutions.

Launched in 2024 by the Wired4Women Tech Forum and ITWeb Brainstorm, the Wired4Women Awards celebrate exceptional women across South Africa’s tech sector, recognising C-level leaders, mentors and trailblazers, as well entrepreneurs, innovators and rising talent.

“By supporting the Wired4Women Awards, we are honouring the achievements of women leaders who are driving technological advancements and making significant contributions to the industry,” says Dekker.

“By championing female leadership, we aim to inspire the next generation of women in technology and ensure that diverse perspectives are represented and share a voice in the development of the country and continent alike.”

Celebrating an exceptional tech business leader

The Tech Business Leader Award recognises a C-level executive who is driving business growth and market impact in a service provider organisation.

The nominees must demonstrate excellence in strategy development and execution, outstanding leadership capabilities – building, empowering and inspiring high-performance teams, as well as exceptional service delivery and solutions management.

“Wired4Women, with MTN’s support, looks forward to celebrating a remarkable executive who excels in addressing the unique needs of local businesses and serves as a role model for the next generation of female tech leaders,” says Caryn Berman, business development director at ITWeb Brainstorm.

“At MTN, we are committed to creating an inclusive workplace where female leadership thrives. Our sponsorship of this award underscores our dedication to expanding digital inclusion and driving transformation across Africa. We believe that fostering an environment where everyone, regardless of gender, can excel is vital to advancing innovation in the tech industry,” concludes Dekker.

Call for nominations

Nominations for the Wired4Women Awards are open until 14 February, and the winners will be announced at the Wired4Women Banquet on 3 April 2025.

Help us celebrate exceptional women in SA’s tech industry – nominate now!