MTN donates digital devices to under-resourced schools

MTN SA Foundation donates digital devices to schools in under-resourced communities.

MTN South Africa, through the MTN SA Foundation, has provided digital devices to selected schools nationwide as part of the Department of Basic Education ’s (DBE) Back-to-School Campaign, aimed at improving access to digital learning.

The devices are being provided to schools as support for e-learning and access to digital education resources. The initiative coincides with the beginning of the academic year and signals the launch of MTN’s education programmes for 2026.

“Our commitment to education is not confined to moments of celebration – it is embedded in the start of every academic journey. By placing technology in the hands of learners, we open doors to knowledge, create pathways to opportunity and lay the foundation for a future where no young person is left behind,” said Nompilo Morafo, group chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer at MTN.

The handovers are taking place in partnership with provincial education departments, with a focus on quintile one to three schools in under-resourced communities. According to MTN, the devices will allow learners to carry out research, collaborate and access digital learning tools.

“Every device we deliver is more than hardware – it’s hope. It’s a chance for a learner to access knowledge, dream bigger and achieve more. When we invest in education, we invest in South Africa’s future,” added Morafo.

MTN says more half of the MTN SA Foundation’s annual CSI budget is allocated to education. This includes support for digital learning initiatives such as the MTN Online School, multimedia centres and digital training for educators.