MTN Group expects earnings jump in FY25

Improved momentum across several countries underpinned robust growth in service revenue and profitability for MTN Group.

MTN Group anticipates reporting a strong performance for FY25, driven by operational progress and a supportive macro-economic environment in key markets.

The telco notes that improved momentum across several countries underpinned robust growth in service revenue and profitability.

Its operations, MTN Nigeria and MTN Ghana, delivered strong results in their respective earnings, reflecting improved profitability, supported by better revenue growth.

Meanwhile, MTN South Africa continued to navigate increased competitive pressures in its prepaid business.

MTN says it expects a significant swing in earnings per share (EPS) and headline earnings per share (HEPS) compared with the year ended 31 December 2024.

The group reported a loss per share of 531c in FY24. For FY25, it expects EPS to range between 1 062c and 1 168c, representing an increase of more than 300% and a swing of between 1 593c and 1 699c.

HEPS is expected to rise from 98c in FY24 to between 1 264c and 1 284c in FY25 − an increase of more than 1 000%, or between 1 166c and 1 186c.

MTN explains that the difference between FY25 EPS and HEPS is largely attributable to impairment losses relating to investments, goodwill and property, plant and equipment totalling about 157c, compared with 578c in FY24.

Non-operational items included in FY25 HEPS amounted to a net negative 85c, significantly lower than the negative 718c recorded in the prior year.

MTN’s full audited financial results for FY25, which will include the restated FY24 figures, are expected to be published on the Stock Exchange News Service on or about 16 March.