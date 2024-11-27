MTN Group extends magic of 5G technology to Benin, Congo-Brazzaville

5G comes to Benin and Congo-Brazzaville.

MTN Group is pleased to announce the official commercial launch of 5G networks in Benin and the Republic of Congo, reflecting its commitment to delivering leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress and enabling the benefits of a modern connected life for all.

The deployment of this revolutionary technology represents a significant step in transforming how communities and businesses across Africa connect, innovate and grow. Beyond dramatically faster speeds and lower latency, 5G is a catalyst for meaningful progress, offering new opportunities in education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture and entrepreneurship.

By accelerating digital and financial inclusion, MTN is working to ensure that technology serves as a force for good across the continent.

MTN Group Chief Technology and Information Officer Mazen Mroue said: "The launch of 5G in Benin and Congo-Brazzaville underscores MTN’s role in shaping the digital future of Africa. 5G is more than a technological advancement – it is the foundation for innovation, economic growth and the creation of new opportunities. We are pleased to support the evolution of a connected, inclusive and prosperous Africa."

MTN’s 5G journey began in June 2020 with the first commercial launch in South Africa. Since then, it has expanded its 5G offering in Africa to Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia, and now Congo-Brazzaville and Benin. Trials are under way in South Sudan.

In 2023, MTN rolled out 2 251 5G sites. In the first half of 2024, it added another 829 5G sites.

As MTN works to secure the spectrum and licences required to extend its 5G footprint, it remains focused on unlocking the potential of technology to create shared value, foster innovation and drive sustainable growth across Africa.