MTN Group Fintech appoints Nikiwe Tanga as chief legal officer

Nikiwe Tanga, chief legal officer of MTN Group Fintech.

MTN Group Fintech has announced the appointment of Nikiwe Tanga as chief legal officer.

The mobile operator says with a career spanning over 22 years, Tanga’s appointment brings deep institutional knowledge, as well as legal and regulatory expertise, across multiple markets.

Having joined MTN Group in 2003, she has taken on various assignments, including starting up MTN operations in the Middle East, where she created the legal function and was tasked with the transfer of skills and knowledge to incoming local incumbents, says the telco.

It notes she was also seconded to MTN Nigeria to assist in the corporate transactions division within the legal services structure, as well as support the implementation of the listing of MTN Nigeria on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

MTN notes that over the past two years at group fintech, Tanga has played an instrumental role in shaping the legal framework and governance structures that support MTN’s fintech strategy across the MoMo footprint of 14 markets.

Serigne Dioum, MTN Group Fintech CEO, says: “I am very pleased to welcome Nikiwe to the executive leadership team of MTN Group Fintech. Her extensive legal expertise, strong grasp of the regulatory landscape and unwavering commitment to excellence will be invaluable as we accelerate the growth of our fintech operations across Africa. Her leadership will play a pivotal role in enhancing our governance framework and supporting sustainable, responsible expansion.”

Tanga is an admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa. She holds an LLB degree from the University of Fort Hare. In 2024, she completed her Masters in Business Administration at the Henley Business School (Africa), affiliated with the University of Reading.

In addition to her academic qualifications, she has completed several executive leadership and management programmes, which have enhanced her strategic and operational capabilities in complex, cross-border environments, says MTN.