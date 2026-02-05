MTN Group looks to increase stake in IHS

MTN Group’s head office in Johannesburg.

Mobile telephony group MTN is in advanced discussions to acquire the 75% shares in tower operator IHS it doesn’t already own.

This follows recent speculation regarding its intentions with respect to its stake in IHS, says the JSE-listed firm.

In a cautionary notice issued on SENS this morning, MTN Group says the potential offer price is at a level near to the last trading price of IHS on the New York Stock Exchange (as of 4 February 2025), which has increased significantly in the recent past.

Accordingly, MTN advises shareholders to exercise caution when dealing in its securities until a further announcement is made.

“No final agreement has been reached and there is no certainty of the transaction concluding. The transaction, if concluded, may have a material effect on the price of the company’s securities .”

MTN notes that should the transaction not materialise; it will continue to explore options to unlock value from its investment in IHS.

MTN, through its subsidiary Mobile Telephone Networks (Netherlands), holds approximately 85.2 million (26%) of IHS shares.

The UK-headquartered IHS is one of the largest telecommunications infrastructure providers in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East by tower count, and the fourth-largest independent multinational tower company globally.