MTN Group looks to increase stake in IHS

By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 05 Feb 2026
MTN Group’s head office in Johannesburg.
Mobile group MTN is in advanced discussions to acquire the 75% shares in tower operator IHS it doesn’t already own.

This follows recent speculation regarding its intentions with respect to its stake in IHS, says the JSE-listed firm.

In a cautionary notice issued on SENS this morning, MTN Group says the potential offer price is at a level near to the last trading price of IHS on the New York Stock Exchange (as of 4 February 2025), which has increased significantly in the recent past.

Accordingly, MTN advises shareholders to exercise caution when dealing in its until a further announcement is made.

“No final agreement has been reached and there is no certainty of the transaction concluding. The transaction, if concluded, may have a material effect on the price of the company’s .”

MTN notes that should the transaction not materialise; it will continue to explore options to unlock value from its investment in IHS.

MTN, through its subsidiary Mobile Telephone Networks (Netherlands), holds approximately 85.2 million (26%) of IHS shares.

The UK-headquartered IHS is one of the largest telecommunications infrastructure providers in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East by tower count, and the fourth-largest independent multinational tower company globally.

