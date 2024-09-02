MTN mourns loss of ‘remarkable’ Sifiso Dabengwa

MTN Group mourns the loss of former CEO Sifiso Dabengwa.

Mobile telephony group MTN has acknowledged with deep sadness the passing of former CEO Sifiso Dabengwa.

Dabengwa, who served as group president and CEO from 2011 to 2015, succumbed to cancer at the weekend, his family confirmed.

In a statement, the telco says Dabengwa was a key figure in MTN’s 30-year journey, and his contributions to the company and the telecommunications industry are held in high regard.

During his tenure, Dabengwa’s leadership was instrumental in guiding the company through significant phases of growth and transformation, it notes.

MTN adds that his strategic vision and deep understanding of the telecoms sector were key to MTN’s success during this period.

“Sifiso was respected not only for his professional achievements, but also for his integrity, humility, and the respect he showed to all who worked with him. He was a mentor to many and a leader who exemplified the values of commitment and service,” reads the statement.

Ralph Mupita, MTN Group president and CEO, comments: “Sifiso's impact on MTN and the broader industry was significant. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we move forward.”

The board of directors, executive committee and all MTN staff extend their heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time, states the telco. “Our thoughts are with them as they mourn the loss of a remarkable individual.”