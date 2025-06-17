MTN SA appoints Ladipo as prepaid chief consumer officer

Muyiwa Ladipo, MTN SA's new chief consumer officer for prepaid.

MTN South Africa has appointed Muyiwa Ladipo as chief consumer officer for prepaid, effective 15 September.

Ladipo joins MTN SA from EE Mobile UK (part of the BT Group), where he currently serves as pricing and portfolio manager.

With over two decades of commercial leadership experience in the telecommunications sector spanning MTN operations and other global players, Ladipo brings strategic insight, operational expertise, and a track record in transforming consumer businesses, says the mobile operator.

In a previous role as chief marketing officer at MTN Irancell (MTNI), it adds, he spearheaded five consecutive years of double-digit revenue growth and led the successful commercialisation of 4G.

During his tenure at MTNI, Ladipo also held key leadership positions where he was instrumental in driving airtime penetration, pioneering digital recharge innovations, and embedding an insight-led approach to customer value management, says MTN.

“Muyiwa’s return to the MTN family marks an exciting new chapter for our prepaid business, which remains a core focus area for MTN South Africa,” says Charles Molapisi, MTN SA CEO.

“Muyiwa brings both, along with a wealth of global experience and a proven track record in driving customer-centric growth. His leadership will be instrumental in delivering our value proposition, driving innovation and strengthening our place in the market. We are thrilled to welcome him back as we focus on the next phase of our prepaid growth journey.”

MTN notes that Ladipo is known for his executional discipline, strategic problem-solving and collaborative approach.

It says his expertise spans data-driven planning, pricing, customer insight and go-to-market strategy, honed through prior roles at Ceva Logistics, and engagements with Huawei (Middle East) and Smile Telecoms.

“I am excited to rejoin the MTN family and contribute to a brand that continues to shape the future of connectivity in South Africa, and across the continent. I look forward to collaborating with teams across the organisation as we tackle key challenges and unlock new opportunities to serve our customers better. Together, we will continue to drive innovation and growth in the prepaid space,” says Ladipo.

He holds an MSc in Business Consulting and Digital Transformation from SKEMA Business School in France, an MBA and BSc in electrical engineering from the University of Lagos, Nigeria. He is also a certified project management professional and has completed a professional certificate in strategy from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.