MTN SA earmarks R300m to upgrade Gauteng network

Machawe Dlamini, general manager for Gauteng operations at MTN SA.

MTN South Africa has announced a R300 million investment to upgrade its network infrastructure in Gauteng.

In a statement, the mobile network operator says this forms part of its broader R4.5 billion national investment plan for 2025, aimed at ensuring South Africans have access to world-class connectivity.

According to MTN, the primary investment includes the acquisition and construction of several new base stations, as well as operational improvements and capacity upgrades to over 70 sites.

“The R300 million investment, part of the national rollout to enhance the company’s digital capabilities, will lead to improvements in battery, site security and energy facilities, including the availability of generators across the province,” says Machawe Dlamini, general manager for Gauteng operations at MTN SA.

The telco notes that this budget allocation supports MTN in Gauteng by enhancing the quality, resilience and performance of its network.

It adds that the outcome will be improved coverage and increased network capacity, aimed at ensuring more people, businesses and communities across the province have access to reliable, high-speed digital services, regardless of whether they reside in urban or rural areas.

The enhanced levels of access and service anticipated from the upgrades, which will include the introduction of 5G and improved LTE performance, are scheduled for completion by the end of 2025, says MTN SA.

“The achievement of our objectives will also signify another step forward in MTN’s long-standing commitment to bridging the digital divide and ensuring all South Africans have access to online educational, health and business services capable of enriching and transforming lives,” says Dlamini.

“The enhancements to our network and increased accessibility to digital services are crucial aspects of our Ambition 2025 strategy, which focuses on creating the largest and most valuable platforms to drive sustainable growth.”

“Our investment in the network infrastructure is a crucial facilitator in connecting the unconnected and fostering a more inclusive digital landscape across South Africa,” concludes Dlamini.