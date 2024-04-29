MTN SA launches Made4U career portal

Tebogo Maenetja, chief human resources officer at MTN SA.

MTN South Africa is looking to uplift job-seekers with the launch of its Skillsbox Made4U career portal.

In a statement, the mobile operator says at least 7.9 million people, constituting 32.6% of the South African population, remain unemployed.

Skillsbox offers a suite of resources, including a website and mobile platform, designed to empower job-seekers throughout their employment journey.

From crafting professional CVs and cover letters, to mastering interview skills and building personal brands, the portal provides insights curated by recruiters and trusted institutions, says MTN.

“Our Made4U Squad experiences demonstrated the power of personalised support in boosting job-seekers’ confidence and skills,” says Tebogo Maenetja, chief human resources officer at MTN SA.

“Through the career portal, we will continue to provide this type of knowledge and know-how to equip those battling to find a job with the skills needed to succeed.

“Our Made4U Squad Experiences have shown us the transformative impact of personalised coaching. Now, we’re scaling up our efforts to drive real change by working to reach as many job-seekers as possible to assist them with their career aspirations,” continues Maenetja.

“But our commitment extends beyond this campaign. By empowering job-seekers with the skills and resources they need to succeed, we aim to make a meaningful impact and catalyse positive change in our society. We implore other corporates to join us in our efforts to combat unemployment and create opportunities for all.”