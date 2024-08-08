MTN SA makes key appointments for regional ops

MTN’s head office in Johannesburg.

MTN South Africa has announced a series of strategic appointments within its regional operations, effective 1 September 2024.

In a statement, the firm says these appointments represent a significant milestone in MTN’s regional operations, designed to enhance and optimise its brand presence at a regional level and ensure robust leadership succession.

With a remarkable career in various sectors, these appointments bring a wealth of expertise and a distinguished track record of innovative leadership to MTN, it says.

“As we strive to achieve our strategic objectives of driving business growth, transforming customer experience and cementing our on-the-ground presence, it is important that we have the right individuals on the ground at the regional level to achieve this,” says Charles Molapisi, chief executive officer at MTN SA.

“I believe that these appointments will have a notable contribution towards enhancing our commercial and regional operational functions as we seek to deliver an enhanced customer experience.”

Noluthando Pama has been appointed general manager: regional operations for the Western Cape Region.

With an MBA from GIBS, MTN SA says, Pama has over 20 years of diverse experience spanning telecommunications, FMCG, pharmaceutical, and automotive sectors. She joined MTN in 2015 and has held various key roles within MTN Business.

Songezo Masiso is appointed general manager: regional operations for the Eastern Cape Region.

Masiso, equipped with a B.Tech Degree in Information Technology from Nelson Mandela University, is a seasoned leader with over 19 years of experience in the public sector, telecommunications, and ICT industries, MTN SA notes.

Moroke Mokhesi will step into the role of general manager: regional operations for the Northern Region (Limpopo and Mpumalanga).

According to the company, since joining MTN Group in 2015, he has progressed through various roles, most recently, Mokhesi has served as general manager for commercial planning and analytics. He holds, among others, an MBA from Nelson Mandela University.

Machawe Dlamini is appointed general manager: regional operations for the Central Region (Free State and Northern Cape).

MTN SA notes that Dlamini brings over 18 years of experience from the FMCG and telecommunications industries.

Since joining MTN in 2020, Dlamini has been instrumental in driving regional strategy and growth, it adds.

He holds a master’s degree in commerce supply chain management from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and is currently pursuing an MBA through GIBS.

Matthew Khumalo, executive: regional operations at MTN SA, says: “The fast-paced world of telecommunications and technology requires an agile, responsive, and pioneering leadership approach.

“To this end, our focus has been on defining, designing, and shaping a future-fit leadership model for MTN SA, leveraging the extensive experience and expertise within the senior leadership team.”

These appointments underscore MTN South Africa’s commitment to building strong regional leadership and driving regional growth, says the mobile operator.

The new appointments are joining regional leadership team consisting of Keith Tukei, general manager: regional operations for Gauteng; and Busi Dlamini, general manager: regional operations for KwaZulu-Natal.

