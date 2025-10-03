MTN to decommission two data centres in SA

MTN SA is decommissioning its data centres.

Mobile network operator MTN South Africa is decommissioning two of its data centre facilities as part of a broader strategy to streamline its infrastructure footprint and optimise operational efficiencies.

The company confirmed to ITWeb that it is currently optimising its data centre portfolio as part of a broader business rationalisation strategy.

This includes the decommissioning of two third-party facilities – Gallo Manor (Johannesburg) and Great Westerford (Cape Town) while continuing to invest in and expand its own infrastructure.

Gallo Manor was the first hosting infrastructure environment set up in the South African market.

According to the mobile operator, customers are being seamlessly migrated into MTN’s extensive data centre footprint, which includes both MTN-owned and partner-operated facilities.

It says these environments are continuously upgraded to ensure resilience, scalability, and enhanced service delivery.

“The decision to consolidate operations enables MTN to deliver the same services with improved efficiency, strengthened security, and greater customer value. MTN maintains strategic partnerships with several providers, including Teraco, to complement its internal capabilities,” it tells ITWeb via e-mail.

MTN notes that the facilities earmarked for closure have supported the firm’s enterprise services for many years.

“Today, MTN operates converged data centres that serve both enterprise and mobile operations, reflecting a modern, integrated approach to evolving customer needs,” says the telco.

“MTN remains committed to delivering world-class, future-ready data centre capacity. This strategic consolidation strengthens MTN’s ability to offer high-quality, cost-efficient, and innovative services. As highlighted in recent coverage, MTN is investing in advanced data centre capabilities to support emerging technologies, ensuring its infrastructure is well-positioned to meet today’s demands and power Africa’s digital future.”