MTN transparency report shows R4.8bn tax contribution in SA

MTN Group contributed a total of R61.1 billion in taxes across the 16 markets in which it operates.

In 2025, MTN South Africa’s total tax contribution (TTC) to the national fiscus was R4.8 billion, the MTN Group’s Tax Transparency Report shows.

In a statement, the company says this extends beyond the corporate income taxes it paid to the South African Revenue Service and includes indirect taxes, operating licence fees and levies, payroll taxes, withholding taxes and dividends taxes.

The report shows that MTN Group contributed a total of R61.1 billion in taxes across the 16 markets in which it operates, up from R52.7 billion previously, as stronger financial performance lifted its fiscal footprint.

The telecoms operator reported group revenue of R226.8 billion and a return to profitability, with profit before tax of R47.4 billion compared to a loss the prior year, resulting in an effective tax rate of 42.23%.

According to the company, the total tax contribution was largely driven by R36.4 billion in product taxes, alongside R12.2 billion in profit taxes, underscoring MTN’s role as a major taxpayer in its operating regions.

The company notes that MTN SA’s TTC supports the government in serving citizens, allowing it to invest in infrastructure, provide services, including those in health and education , and enhance economic development.

“As South Africa advances its development and digital transformation goals, MTN remains committed to responsible partnership, supporting national development and fostering a more inclusive, prosperous future for all,” says the company.

“MTN’s tax contribution reflects our commitment to operating responsibly and contributing meaningfully to the country’s economic development. Beyond connecting millions of South Africans, we are proud to play a role in supporting the public resources that enable growth, service delivery and national progress.”

The MTN Group 2025 Integrated Report shows that MTN SA served 40.6 million subscribers in South Africa – a country of more than 63 million.

At the same time, the total MTN workforce in South Africa was 4 727, according to the MTN Group People Report.

MTN Group increased its investment in employee learning and development by nearly 20% to R327 million in the year under review, up from R272 million in 2024, as it stepped up efforts to build skills across its workforce.

The group says it encourages continuous upskilling through a mix of digital and in-person training, including programmes offered by the MTN Academy and external accredited institutions. Employee headcount rose to 14 970 in 2025 from 14 461 a year earlier.

The telecoms operator also expanded its social impact, investing R269.7 million in corporate social initiatives that reached 2.5 million people, including youth, women and underserved communities, it notes.

It adds that about 1.2 million young people benefited from education, digital skills training and employment opportunities, while more than 1.1 million women and girls were supported through programmes aimed at advancing gender equality and financial inclusion.

MTN says its corporate social investment efforts remain focused on driving socio-economic development through digital skills, financial inclusion and community empowerment, with initiatives aligned to national priorities such as education, healthcare and economic opportunity across its markets.