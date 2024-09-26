MTN veteran joins Maziv as chief regulatory, compliance officer

Moses Mashisane, Maziv chief regulatory and compliance officer.

Fibre infrastructure firm Maziv has appointed Moses Mashisane as its chief regulatory and compliance officer.

Mashisane joins Maziv after a career spanning over 20 years at MTN, where he most recently served as general manager of regulatory affairs.

Maziv is the company behind fibre network operators Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa (DFA).

Mashisane joins Maziv at a crucial time, as it is looking to merge with South Africa’s biggest mobile operator Vodacom in a deal worth R10 billion.

Vodacom’s proposed acquisition of a joint control stake in Maziv with Remgro-owned Community Investment Ventures Holdings is currently before the Competition Tribunal for consideration.

This, after the Competition Commission recommended the deal be prohibited because of anti-competitive concerns.

In a statement, issued today, Maziv says Mashisane was a driving force behind the development of the first democratic government’s telecommunications policy and also played a key role in successfully lobbying for the release of new spectrum in 2022.

It adds that Mashisane is excited about the opportunity to work with Maziv to connect more South Africans to fast and affordable broadband fibre.

Fibre democratisation

“My dream is to see everyone, including those from underserviced communities, connected without discrimination, and to promote universal access to connectivity,” he says.

“For that to happen, we need a regulatory framework in SA that enables investors like Maziv to bring fibre to remote areas across the country. We require a level playing field to ensure all stakeholders can fairly contribute to enhancing connectivity access.”

Mashisane’s passion for telecoms and sector transformation was sparked in the early days of SA’s newly-formed democracy, says Maziv.

Aniel de Beer, group executive of regulatory and legal at Maziv.

It notes that with humble beginnings in rural Limpopo, he graduated from the University of Limpopo with an LLB degree in 1997. He then moved to Cape Town to work for the first democratic Parliament.

According to the fibre company, Mashisane played a crucial role in developing SA’s first telecoms Act, shaping the sector and driving the rollout of new technologies and infrastructure.

He went on to work more extensively with the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, then known as SATRA, as a council advisor, before being headhunted to join MTN.

“It is my absolute pleasure to welcome Moses Mashisane to the Maziv legal team,” says Dietlof Mare, group CEO of Maziv. “I am excited about what he brings to the group, particularly his extensive expertise and proven experience.”

“Maziv’s mission to promote digital and broadband inclusion is a key reason I chose to join the company,” says Mashisane. “Looking back at my career, the reality is that I’ve been focused on one thing: connecting people. Maziv’s mission aligns perfectly with that.”

Mashisane’s appointment follows that of Dr Aniel de Beer, a legal and regulatory expert, professor, speaker and author.

De Beer joined Maziv in February as managing executive of legal and regulatory following a 20-year tenure at Telkom. De Beer also serves as company secretary to Maziv, Vuma and DFA.

“Of all the heavy hitters in the telecoms industry, I believe Maziv has the greatest potential to bridge the digital divide. If I can be part of that journey and contribute, then I consider myself privileged,” says De Beer.

“In my role, I want to enable business by maintaining the delicate balance between legal compliance and supporting the energy and growth of business.”

“The appointments of Moses Mashisane and Dr Aniel de Beer strengthen our position as a key stakeholder in driving telecommunications policy. A strong regulatory and governance team is critical to Maziv’s broader strategy to shape the future of SA through connectivity,” Mare adds.

Maziv believes Mashisane and De Beer will be instrumental in ensuring Maziv participates in regulatory and policy discussions, such as the contemplated Electronic Communications Amendments legislation, and driving progress at a sector level.

Mashisane is a sitting board member on the Digital Council Africa and South African Communications Forum.

He was previously a member of the Digital Migration Council and recently served as a member of the Association of Comms and Technology Steering Committee. De Beer is also a sitting member of the Digital Council Africa.