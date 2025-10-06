MultiChoice entity LicenceCo appoints Ngwepe as CEO

Willington Ngwepe CEO of LicenceCo.

Former Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) CEO and MTN executive, Willington Ngwepe, has been appointed as CEO of the newly-created LicenceCo, the holder of South Africa’s subscription broadcasting licence for DStv.

The company also announced the appointment of its board of directors today.

LicenceCo was formed as part of the merger deal whereby French-based media giant Canal+ acquired MultiChoice in a multibillion-rand deal.

The conditions of the deal, set out by South Africa's competition authorities, included that MultiChoice Group would restructure so that MultiChoice (LicenceCo), which holds the South African broadcasting licence and contracts with local subscribers, becomes a separate company.

Under the deal, LicenceCo will stay focused on South African customers and be majority-owned by historically disadvantaged persons, including Phuthuma Nathi, Identity Partners Itai Consortium (IPIC), Afrifund Consortium and a Workers’ Trust.

MultiChoice Group will keep a 49% economic interest and 20% voting rights in LicenceCo, and retain its 75% interest in MultiChoice South Africa (excluding LicenceCo).

Last month, MultiChoice also announced some board changes following the French takeover deal. Maxime Saada took the helm as chair of the new board, with Elias Masilela appointed lead independent director.

The executive team includes David Mignot as chief executive officer, Nicolas Dandoy as chief financial officer, and Jacques du Puy as an executive member.

Independent non-executive directors Kgomotso Moroka, Louisa Stephens, Deborah Klein, and James du Preez add governance depth and external expertise.

The company announced today that as part of the merger between Canal+ and MultiChoice Group, and in compliance with the Electronic Communications Act, LicenceCo has been established as a distinct and independent entity, separate from MultiChoice Group.

In line with this development, LicenceCo has announced the appointment of its board of directors, which will provide strategic oversight and governance for the newly-formed company.

The board comprises Dr Sizeka Magwentshu-Rensburg, who will serve as chair; Sonja de Bruyn (nominated by IPIC), David Mignot (nominated by MultiChoice Group), Lerato Pule (nominated by Phuthuma Nathi as its interim representative), and Calvo Mawela (nominated by MultiChoice Group).

Furthermore, former Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko has been appointed as a board observer in accordance with the shareholders agreement, representing 13th Avenue.

It adds that Ngwepe has been appointed as CEO of MultiChoice (LicenceCo), effective 1 October.

According to the company, Ngwepe brings extensive executive leadership and regulatory experience to the role.

His most recent role was executive head of regulatory affairs at MultiChoice Group, where he played a central role in guiding the company’s engagement with regulatory authorities, including the approvals process for the Canal+ transaction across Africa, it says.

Prior to joining MultiChoice in July 2024, Ngwepe was chief of staff to the group president and CEO at MTN Group.

He is also most widely recognised for his tenure at ICASA, where he served for eight years, including as CEO.

Among his most notable achievements at ICASA, was leading the successful auction of high-demand spectrum — a milestone that accelerated 5G rollout in South Africa.

These developments constitute a significant milestone in strengthening the governance of MultiChoice, the company adds.

“The appointment of an experienced and independent board, together with the leadership of Willington as CEO, ensures continuity, compliance, and stability for the operations in South Africa,” it concludes.