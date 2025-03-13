Multimillion-rand opportunity for bank to accelerate property transactions

Clive Bredenkamp, Proptech IT Executive at e4. (Image: Supplied)

The property transfer process is an intricate web of communications and approvals, historically bogged down by legacy systems and paper-based interactions. Thanks to the digital transformation and solutions that automate cumbersome processes, property transfers happen much faster and far more efficiently than ever. One of the most compelling advantages of this evolution is the substantial financial impact for banks. Every single day shaved off the property registration timeline can translate into savings and early revenue recognition in excess of R10 million per day, says Clive Bredenkamp, Proptech IT Executive at e4.

Faster property transfers are a win/win for everyone

The traditional property transfer process can take anywhere from 60 to 90 days, requiring extensive co-ordination between multiple stakeholders, including banks, attorneys, the Deeds Office, SARS, municipalities and more. Any delay at any stage slows the entire chain, impacting all parties involved. For banks, reducing this timeline means earning interest sooner, improving cashflow and freeing up operational resources. For attorneys, a streamlined process allows room to handle more transactions more efficiently. And, of course, for buyers and sellers, the ability to sell up and move into a home faster alleviates stress and logistical challenges.

All stakeholders in the property transfer process benefit from increased speed and transparency. Through intelligent automation, banks can ensure a seamless, truly digital home loan experience for their customers and reinforce a competitive edge in a market that demands more digital-first solutions.

Automation as the engine of transformation

Automation has already transformed the South African property sector for the better, and e4 has been at the forefront of this revolution for over two decades. By layering digital solutions on top of each other, it’s possible to create a seamless, integrated approach to property transfers. Key solutions like AutoVerify, ProSign, Guarantee Exchange and AutoDeed Search enable a level of process automation that minimises manual intervention and human error, ensuring faster, more secure transactions.

By way of example, AutoVerify eliminates the need for manual document verification by automatically checking and confirming key home loan data, saving valuable time. ProSign facilitates electronic signing of documents, reducing delays caused by couriering and physical signing requirements. Guarantee Exchange allows guarantees to be issued and verified electronically, bypassing traditional bottlenecks that slow down the process. The cumulative impact of these solutions is a property transfer process that is not only faster but also significantly more efficient and cost-effective.

Real innovation should have real-world impacts. Every single day shaved off the registration timeline can translate into as much as R10 million in early revenue recognition for banks per day. This figure is based on the sheer scale of mortgage lending where some banks have reported figures as high as R12.8 million per day saved. The business case for digitisation is obvious. Faster registration means earlier earnings, improved customer satisfaction and better resource allocation.

Where to next?

While automation has already reshaped the property transfer process, the journey is far from over. The digitisation of the Deeds Office, currently a work in progress, will mark the final step in creating a fully digital property transfer ecosystem. When this happens, the efficiencies created by digital solutions will become even more pronounced.

The concept of Straight-Through Processing (STP), a fully automated home loan origination and fulfilment process with minimal human intervention, is also gaining traction. The closer the industry moves towards STP, the more financial institutions will benefit from reduced processing costs and improved service delivery.

Investing in solutions that integrate seamlessly across the home loan and transfer life cycle is the path to improved profitability and the delivery of better, faster and more transparent services to banks’ and attorneys’ end customers. e4’s suite of digital solutions makes this possible.

The future of property transfer is fully digital and fully integrated. For lenders that are leading the way, that future is today.