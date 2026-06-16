Murata Collaborates with Synopsys to Provide Simulation Models Through Ansys Electromagnetic and Thermal Analysis Tools

[Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.] New collaboration with Synopsys

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 6981) (ISIN: JP3914400001) announces a new collaboration with Synopsys, Inc., enabling users of Synopsys' simulation tools to navigate directly to Murata's website to access and download the latest high-performance simulation models from Murata. The collaboration covers Synopsys' 3D electromagnetic field analysis tool Ansys HFSS™ and thermal analysis tool Ansys Icepak®, and marks a significant step toward streamlining the simulation workflow for electronic circuit designers. Murata is also the first company to offer passive component simulation models via Ansys Icepak*.

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As demand for high-speed, high-capacity communications continues to grow, electronic circuit design has become increasingly complex. Engineers must now account for a range of physical phenomena, from electromagnetic interference (EMI) to component heat generation, within a single design. Addressing these challenges early in the design process is critical; overlooking them can trigger costly redesigns, extend development timelines, and drive up prototyping expenses. This has placed greater pressure on electronic component suppliers to provide ready-to-use, high-quality simulation models that are compatible with the tools engineers already rely on.

Developing accurate models for electromagnetic and thermal analysis is inherently challenging, as both electromagnetic behavior and temperature distribution shift considerably depending on design conditions. Murata's vertically integrated approach, spanning raw material development and manufacturing through to final product processing, enables the company to draw on an extensive proprietary dataset, resulting in simulation models that closely reflect real-world component performance.

The models are compatible with Ansys 2026 R1. Ansys HFSS supports electromagnetic field analysis and covers Murata's RF inductors and multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), while Ansys Icepak supports thermal analysis and covers Murata's power inductors.

Looking ahead, Murata will continue to deepen its collaboration with Synopsys, expanding its model lineup to support more advanced and efficient electronic design.

The following data is available for download from Murata's website: Electromagnetic field analysis data for Ansys HFSS — RF inductors Electromagnetic field analysis data for Ansys HFSS — MLCCs Thermal analysis data for Ansys Icepak — Power inductors

For product data inquiries, please contact Murata regarding inductor products here, or capacitor products here.

Notes: *Based on Murata research as of June 15, 2026.